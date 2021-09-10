1st_$18,555, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Mane Society (M.Badal)
|77.20
|34.50
|14.10
|9 (9) Salty Candy (C.Husbands)
|4.30
|3.00
|5 (5) Strong Attitude (K.Nicholls)
|3.50
Off 4:52. Time 0:59.01. Fast. Also Ran_Cardiff Hall, Last Sensation, Homelander, Souper Size It, Mr Will, Royal Fanfare. dq_Souper Size It (3-7). $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $154.10. $0.2 Superfecta (7-9-5-8) paid $775.85. $0.2 Trifecta (7-9-5) paid $170.64.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$38,137, mdn opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Musical Reload (L.Contreras)
|8.60
|5.50
|4.40
|1 (1) Sassywithattitude (A.Santos)
|13.20
|7.50
|6 (6) We've Had Enough (J.Alderson)
|3.50
Off 5:26. Time 1:06.31. Fast. Scratched_Its a Birdie. Also Ran_Devil in Her Heart, Carla's Honor, Thanks Laura, Queen Cashmere, Call Me Kitty, Original Me, Zafeather, Princess Lavender, Tarantula. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $283.35. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $57.50. $0.2 Superfecta (8-1-6-3) paid $450.70. $0.2 Trifecta (8-1-6) paid $62.18.
3rd_$85,828, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., cloudy.
|4 (4) Primo Touch (D.Fukumoto)
|6.40
|3.00
|2.40
|3 (3) Malibu Mambo (R.Hernandez)
|2.80
|2.30
|1 (1) Royal Laser (J.Stein)
|2.70
Off 5:55. Time 1:47.40. Firm. Also Ran_Timeskip, Viewfinder, Wedgewood, Split My Pants. $0.2 Pick 3 (7-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $198.38. $1 Daily Double (8-4) paid $24.15. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $7.45. $0.2 Superfecta (4-3-1-2) paid $19.34. $0.2 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $3.56.
4th_$23,530, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|12 (9) Sea Lily (P.Husbands)
|11.00
|6.40
|4.90
|13 (10) Airy Fairy (S.Husbands)
|28.20
|18.10
|8 (5) Westlodge Intrigue (R.Hernandez)
|7.90
Off 6:25. Time 1:10.06. Fast. Scratched_Hassah, Twirling Wind, Wake Up Maggie. Also Ran_Gelato Amore, Leon Azul, Warning Belle, Forest Halo, Big Mistake, Nisha, Discreet Bear, Cindervella. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $30.36. $1 Daily Double (4-12) paid $30.10. $1 Exacta (12-13) paid $128.95. $0.2 Superfecta (12-13-8-9) paid $2,199.21. $0.2 Trifecta (12-13-8) paid $295.82.
5th_$38,137, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, tf., cloudy.
|5 (4) No Whammie (P.Husbands)
|12.10
|6.70
|3.50
|3 (3) Cedar Valley (K.Nicholls)
|8.00
|5.10
|2 (2) Rum Raisin (L.Contreras)
|5.80
Off 6:55. Time 1:16.54. Firm. Scratched_Tenpenny Nail, Gospel Hill, I'm Not Perfect. Also Ran_Crumlin Bird, Zia Mo, La Princessa Polly, Classy Gizmo, Practical Gizmo, Forty Smooth, Leaveyoubreathless, Sweet Edition, Mia's Authority, La Bestia. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-12-5) 3 Correct Paid $40.00. $1 Daily Double (12-5) paid $28.25. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $52.05. $0.2 Superfecta (5-3-2-12) paid $1,030.41. $0.2 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $57.86.
6th_$78,959, stk, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., cloudy.
Zadracarta S.
|8 (7) Summer Sunday (R.Hernandez)
|10.00
|4.80
|3.50
|1 (1) Spanish Ballerina (E.Wilson)
|3.80
|3.00
|3 (3) She's a Dream (L.Contreras)
|4.10
Off 7:29. Time 0:56.95. Firm. Scratched_Sterling Speed. Also Ran_Sav, Hell N Wild, Millennium Force, Fact Checking, Amalfi Sky. $0.2 Pick 5 (8-4-12-5-8) 5 Correct Paid $1,238.36. $0.2 Pick 3 (12-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $51.01. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $20.50. $0.2 Superfecta (8-1-3-4) paid $55.63. $0.2 Trifecta (8-1-3) paid $17.71. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $4.75. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $30.65.
7th_$39,243, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|7 (7) Selfmade (K.Kimura)
|11.00
|4.40
|2.90
|4 (4) Viature (J.Stein)
|3.70
|2.80
|1 (1) Artie My Boy (S.Bridgmohan)
|4.60
Off 7:55. Time 1:43.97. Fast. Also Ran_Jacobs Call, Copinsay, Grazely, Highland Society, Kosmonavt. $0.2 Pick 4 (12-5-8-7) 4 Correct Paid $332.30. $0.2 Pick 3 (5-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $48.82. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $37.10. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $19.95. $0.2 Superfecta (7-4-1-5) paid $101.95. $0.2 Trifecta (7-4-1) paid $22.22. TOT $4,247,393.
8th_$13,976, wvr cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Torpedo Max (K.Kimura)
|5.70
|3.40
|3.20
|8 (7) Agnelli (S.Bahen)
|9.10
|6.70
|2 (2) Double the Heart (E.Wilson)
|5.80
Off 8:30. Time 1:15.63. Fast. Scratched_Shakoo Makoo. Also Ran_Captain Handsome, Majestic Melody, Robusto, Duke of Miami, Kuduro, Union Appreciation, Gottoknowrightnow. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-12-5-8-7-3/6) 6 Correct Paid $1,336.81. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-7-3/6) 3 Correct Paid $20.45. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $23.40. $0.2 Superfecta (3-8-2-11) paid $114.70. $0.2 Trifecta (3-8-2) paid $31.67. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $17.70. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $5.95. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $4,247,393.
