7th-$19,055, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 7:53. 6. 4w,swpt to lead 1/8 pl
Fractional/Final Time: 22.520, 44.870, 1:09.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.260.
Trainer: Martin Drexler
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Society's Chairman-Catinatree
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Yola
|125
|8
|3
|3-½
|3-1
|1-1½
|1-3
|K. Kimura
|4.90
|3.40
|3.00
|1.45
|Speedy Moonlite
|123
|4
|1
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-2
|2-3¼
|D. Moran
|15.70
|10.30
|20.55
|Robusto
|125
|7
|5
|6-1½
|6-1½
|3-½
|3-hd
|J. Hoyte
|7.10
|18.40
|Hallie's Hero
|123
|6
|8
|5-hd
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-hd
|K. Nicholls
|3.45
|Street Legal
|121
|1
|7
|8
|8
|6-hd
|5-5
|C. Husbands
|10.50
|Gorgeous Kitten
|121
|3
|6
|7-4
|7-1½
|7-2½
|6-6
|A. Santos
|4.90
|Barilko
|121
|5
|2
|1-1½
|1-hd
|5-1
|7-8½
|E. Wilson
|5.65
|Pink Lemonade
|121
|2
|4
|4-½
|4-hd
|8
|8
|L. Contreras
|21.55
$0.2 Pick 4 (2-9-1-8) 4 Correct Paid $366.92. $0.2 Pick 3 (9-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $83.48. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $28.00; $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $33.75; $0.2 Superfecta (8-4-7-6) paid $280.76; $0.2 Trifecta (8-4-7) paid $54.87; $3,932,316.
