7th-$19,055, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 7:53. 6. 4w,swpt to lead 1/8 pl

Fractional/Final Time: 22.520, 44.870, 1:09.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.260.

Trainer: Martin Drexler

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Society's Chairman-Catinatree

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Yola125833-½3-11-1½1-3K. Kimura4.903.403.001.45
Speedy Moonlite123412-1½2-12-22-3¼D. Moran15.7010.3020.55
Robusto125756-1½6-1½3-½3-hdJ. Hoyte7.1018.40
Hallie's Hero123685-hd5-hd4-hd4-hdK. Nicholls3.45
Street Legal12117886-hd5-5C. Husbands10.50
Gorgeous Kitten121367-47-1½7-2½6-6A. Santos4.90
Barilko121521-1½1-hd5-17-8½E. Wilson5.65
Pink Lemonade121244-½4-hd88L. Contreras21.55

$0.2 Pick 4 (2-9-1-8) 4 Correct Paid $366.92. $0.2 Pick 3 (9-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $83.48. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $28.00; $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $33.75; $0.2 Superfecta (8-4-7-6) paid $280.76; $0.2 Trifecta (8-4-7) paid $54.87; $3,932,316.

