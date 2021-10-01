1st-$25,779, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Inner Turf, Cloudy

Off 4:52. Good. held sway,ridden out

Fractional/Final Time: 21.780, 45.370, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.880.

Trainer: Eric Raghunath

Winner: B F, 4, by Silent Name (JPN)-Classy Katherine

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Classy n' Silent123111-½1-11-11-1¾D. Fukumoto4.603.202.901.30
Miss Bobbit123677-17-55-hd2-nkD. Moran4.903.806.75
Our Ticket123396-1½6-16-1½3-1¾K. Johnson6.6013.70
Cherubic123289994-2S. Chernetz13.55
Linda Loves Lace125833-hd3-hd4-hd5-hdS. Bahen5.65
Flat Out Fabulous121458-18-hd8-hd6-½O. Moreno88.55
My Final Trick121965-22-hd2-1½7-1¼K. Nicholls14.35
Elite Princess119544-14-hd3-hd8-1¾K. Kimura3.95
Chasing Destiny119722-hd5-1½7-29C. Husbands17.95

$1 Exacta (1-6) paid $15.50; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $125.72; $0.2 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $31.19;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

