1st-$25,779, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Inner Turf, Cloudy
Off 4:52. Good. held sway,ridden out
Fractional/Final Time: 21.780, 45.370, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.880.
Trainer: Eric Raghunath
Winner: B F, 4, by Silent Name (JPN)-Classy Katherine
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Classy n' Silent
|123
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1¾
|D. Fukumoto
|4.60
|3.20
|2.90
|1.30
|Miss Bobbit
|123
|6
|7
|7-1
|7-5
|5-hd
|2-nk
|D. Moran
|4.90
|3.80
|6.75
|Our Ticket
|123
|3
|9
|6-1½
|6-1
|6-1½
|3-1¾
|K. Johnson
|6.60
|13.70
|Cherubic
|123
|2
|8
|9
|9
|9
|4-2
|S. Chernetz
|13.55
|Linda Loves Lace
|125
|8
|3
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-hd
|5-hd
|S. Bahen
|5.65
|Flat Out Fabulous
|121
|4
|5
|8-1
|8-hd
|8-hd
|6-½
|O. Moreno
|88.55
|My Final Trick
|121
|9
|6
|5-2
|2-hd
|2-1½
|7-1¼
|K. Nicholls
|14.35
|Elite Princess
|119
|5
|4
|4-1
|4-hd
|3-hd
|8-1¾
|K. Kimura
|3.95
|Chasing Destiny
|119
|7
|2
|2-hd
|5-1½
|7-2
|9
|C. Husbands
|17.95
$1 Exacta (1-6) paid $15.50; $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $125.72; $0.2 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $31.19;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.