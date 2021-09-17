1st-$78,825, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile, Inner Turf, Cloudy
Bull Page S.
Off 4:51. 2,5. set pace,held driving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.170, 49.870, 1:14.600, 1:27.120, 00.000, 1:40.050.
Trainer: Daniel Vella
Winner: B G, 2, by Society's Chairman-Miss Dorothy
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Where's Neal
|118
|1
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-¾
|J. Stein
|4.80
|2.70
|2.20
|1.40
|Chairman Bob
|120
|3
|3
|3-1
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-1
|2-1
|R. Hernandez
|2.90
|2.10
|3.20
|Spring Mountain
|118
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3-nk
|K. Kimura
|2.70
|3.70
|Bossy Holiday
|120
|5
|2
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-2½
|4-3
|L. Contreras
|3.30
|Romantic Gamble
|120
|4
|4
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-4
|4-2
|5
|A. Gallardo
|10.95
$1 Exacta (1-3) paid $5.70; $0.2 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $4.99; $0.2 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $2.42;
