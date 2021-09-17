1st-$78,825, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile, Inner Turf, Cloudy

Bull Page S.

Off 4:51. 2,5. set pace,held driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.170, 49.870, 1:14.600, 1:27.120, 00.000, 1:40.050.

Trainer: Daniel Vella

Winner: B G, 2, by Society's Chairman-Miss Dorothy

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Where's Neal118111-11-11-11-½1-¾J. Stein1.40
Chairman Bob120333-13-hd3-½3-12-1R. Hernandez3.20
Spring Mountain1182555553-nkK. Kimura3.70
Bossy Holiday120522-12-1½2-12-2½4-3L. Contreras3.30
Romantic Gamble120444-14-1½4-44-25A. Gallardo10.95
1 (1)Where's Neal4.802.702.20
3 (3)Chairman Bob2.902.10
2 (2)Spring Mountain2.70

$1 Exacta (1-3) paid $5.70; $0.2 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $4.99; $0.2 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $2.42;

