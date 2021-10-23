6th-$51,994, Maiden Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 3:32. Poor. duel,clr into str,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 45.770, 58.410, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.130.

Trainer: Keith Edwards

Winner: B F, 2, by Data Link-Apalachicola

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Rosie Amor121212-1½1-hd1-3½1-1¼K. Nicholls17.407.704.607.70
Load Abroad118354-13-1½3-1½2-¾A. Santos4.102.902.30
Violet Jessop118186-½5-hd4-13-2K. Kimura4.404.75
Silent Ghost118541-hd2-2½2-½4-nkE. Wilson6.20
High Treason119101010108-½5-hdS. Bahen14.85
Sneaky Rebel118927-½6-hd5-26-1¾L. Contreras49.75
Verdejo121699-19-hd107-1¼S. Bridgmohan2.35
Stole the Ring118878-47-½6-hd8-3½S. Civaci39.05
Foresters Princess116465-hd8-59-29-5¾M. Malvaez52.80
Nadiabizniz118733-14-1½7-hd10D. Fukumoto32.00

$0.2 Pick 5 (4-2-8-5-2) 5 Correct Paid $24,844.08. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $101.28. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $60.15; $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $38.95; $0.2 Superfecta (2-3-1-5) paid $125.62; $0.2 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $30.87;

