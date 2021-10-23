6th-$51,994, Maiden Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 3:32. Poor. duel,clr into str,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 22.540, 45.770, 58.410, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.130.
Trainer: Keith Edwards
Winner: B F, 2, by Data Link-Apalachicola
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Rosie Amor
|121
|2
|1
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-3½
|1-1¼
|K. Nicholls
|17.40
|7.70
|4.60
|7.70
|Load Abroad
|118
|3
|5
|4-1
|3-1½
|3-1½
|2-¾
|A. Santos
|4.10
|2.90
|2.30
|Violet Jessop
|118
|1
|8
|6-½
|5-hd
|4-1
|3-2
|K. Kimura
|4.40
|4.75
|Silent Ghost
|118
|5
|4
|1-hd
|2-2½
|2-½
|4-nk
|E. Wilson
|6.20
|High Treason
|119
|10
|10
|10
|10
|8-½
|5-hd
|S. Bahen
|14.85
|Sneaky Rebel
|118
|9
|2
|7-½
|6-hd
|5-2
|6-1¾
|L. Contreras
|49.75
|Verdejo
|121
|6
|9
|9-1
|9-hd
|10
|7-1¼
|S. Bridgmohan
|2.35
|Stole the Ring
|118
|8
|7
|8-4
|7-½
|6-hd
|8-3½
|S. Civaci
|39.05
|Foresters Princess
|116
|4
|6
|5-hd
|8-5
|9-2
|9-5¾
|M. Malvaez
|52.80
|Nadiabizniz
|118
|7
|3
|3-1
|4-1½
|7-hd
|10
|D. Fukumoto
|32.00
$0.2 Pick 5 (4-2-8-5-2) 5 Correct Paid $24,844.08. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $101.28. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $60.15; $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $38.95; $0.2 Superfecta (2-3-1-5) paid $125.62; $0.2 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $30.87;
