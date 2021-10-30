7th-$81,739, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Equitrack, Rainy
Off 4:09. Good. 3-6w,led mid str,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 22.950, 45.640, 1:10.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.830.
Trainer: Santino DiPaola
Winner: B C, 3, by Bodemeister-Tipsy
Scratched: Dr. Green.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bode's Tipsy
|120
|7
|8
|12-2
|13
|3-hd
|1-½
|L. Contreras
|17.00
|Breaking Alone
|120
|13
|10
|4-½
|4-½
|1-hd
|2-1½
|S. Bridgmohan
|39.75
|Souper Watson
|122
|10
|6
|8-1½
|7-hd
|2-1
|3-nk
|K. Kimura
|6.80
|Sacred Oath
|122
|6
|12
|11-½
|11-2
|8-1
|4-2
|S. Civaci
|6.60
|There's No Joe
|122
|8
|3
|6-1
|6-½
|6-½
|5-½
|E. Wilson
|7.65
|Nashtrick
|122
|1
|13
|13
|12-½
|11-hd
|6-½
|O. Moreno
|13.20
|My Sea Cottage
|120
|4
|11
|7-hd
|5-hd
|7-½
|7-2
|R. Hernandez
|8.45
|Finalist
|122
|9
|7
|5-hd
|8-1
|10-1
|8-hd
|J. Stein
|12.90
|Miracle Silver
|122
|2
|9
|10-hd
|10-hd
|9-hd
|9-2
|D. Fukumoto
|60.75
|Wave Baby
|122
|5
|2
|1-hd
|2-½
|5-hd
|10-hd
|S. Bahen
|9.70
|Mason's Gamble
|122
|3
|1
|2-½
|1-hd
|4-hd
|11-3¼
|P. Husbands
|2.60
|Ima Pharoah
|122
|11
|5
|3-½
|3-hd
|12-4
|12-9
|A. Gallardo
|13.05
|Decimator
|120
|12
|4
|9-1½
|9-½
|13
|13
|D. Moran
|53.60
|7 (7)
|Bode's Tipsy
|36.00
|16.20
|9.60
|14 (13)
|Breaking Alone
|29.60
|15.40
|11 (10)
|Souper Watson
|5.80
$0.2 Pick 4 (6-2-6-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,638.03. $0.2 Pick 3 (2-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $113.70. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $136.25; $1 Exacta (7-14) paid $647.35; $0.2 Superfecta (7-14-11-6) paid $7,504.20; $0.2 Trifecta (7-14-11) paid $961.90;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.