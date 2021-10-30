7th-$81,739, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Equitrack, Rainy

Off 4:09. Good. 3-6w,led mid str,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 22.950, 45.640, 1:10.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.830.

Trainer: Santino DiPaola

Winner: B C, 3, by Bodemeister-Tipsy

Scratched: Dr. Green.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bode's Tipsy1207812-2133-hd1-½L. Contreras17.00
Breaking Alone12013104-½4-½1-hd2-1½S. Bridgmohan39.75
Souper Watson1221068-1½7-hd2-13-nkK. Kimura6.80
Sacred Oath12261211-½11-28-14-2S. Civaci6.60
There's No Joe122836-16-½6-½5-½E. Wilson7.65
Nashtrick1221131312-½11-hd6-½O. Moreno13.20
My Sea Cottage1204117-hd5-hd7-½7-2R. Hernandez8.45
Finalist122975-hd8-110-18-hdJ. Stein12.90
Miracle Silver1222910-hd10-hd9-hd9-2D. Fukumoto60.75
Wave Baby122521-hd2-½5-hd10-hdS. Bahen9.70
Mason's Gamble122312-½1-hd4-hd11-3¼P. Husbands2.60
Ima Pharoah1221153-½3-hd12-412-9A. Gallardo13.05
Decimator1201249-1½9-½1313D. Moran53.60
7 (7)Bode's Tipsy36.0016.209.60
14 (13)Breaking Alone29.6015.40
11 (10)Souper Watson5.80

$0.2 Pick 4 (6-2-6-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,638.03. $0.2 Pick 3 (2-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $113.70. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $136.25; $1 Exacta (7-14) paid $647.35; $0.2 Superfecta (7-14-11-6) paid $7,504.20; $0.2 Trifecta (7-14-11) paid $961.90;

