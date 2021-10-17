4th-$26,417, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 2:32. 4,5. bid 1/4,clear 8th,held
Fractional/Final Time: 23.840, 47.440, 1:11.900, 1:38.000, 00.000, 1:44.710.
Trainer: Zeljko Krcmar
Winner: B G, 4, by Tiznow-White Sangria
Scratched: Final Strike, Kitten's Boy, Lyrical Gangster.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Selfmade
|125
|8
|3
|7-1
|7-½
|5-hd
|1-2
|1-2¼
|E. Wilson
|17.80
|6.50
|5.40
|7.90
|Carl G
|125
|9
|8
|6-hd
|5-1
|6-½
|2-2
|2-½
|P. Husbands
|7.30
|5.70
|5.20
|Souper Cohiba
|123
|7
|7
|10
|9-½
|7-hd
|3-2
|3-3
|D. Fukumoto
|10.30
|21.85
|Maximus Momentus
|121
|6
|4
|8-hd
|10
|9-hd
|9-hd
|4-½
|A. Gallardo
|1.90
|Veloce
|123
|4
|10
|5-½
|6-hd
|8-1
|5-hd
|5-2½
|J. Stein
|4.40
|Lucas n' Lori
|121
|5
|9
|9-1
|8-½
|10
|6-½
|6-2¼
|E. Flores
|10.45
|Knopfler
|119
|1
|6
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|4-1
|7-¾
|R. Hernandez
|12.50
|Lion's Goldenheart
|123
|2
|5
|4-1½
|4-½
|3-hd
|8-1
|8-1
|L. Contreras
|15.55
|Majestic Melody
|121
|3
|2
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-2
|7-hd
|9-2½
|T. Wolfe
|34.15
|Breathlessnthesand
|123
|10
|1
|3-2½
|3-3
|4-½
|10
|10
|K. Kimura
|10.80
$0.2 Pick 3 (8-9-10) 3 Correct Paid $73.05. $1 Daily Double (9-10) paid $61.20; $1 Exacta (10-12) paid $48.40; $0.2 Superfecta (10-12-8-7) paid $645.58; $0.2 Trifecta (10-12-8) paid $141.43;
