4th-$26,417, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 2:32. 4,5. bid 1/4,clear 8th,held

Fractional/Final Time: 23.840, 47.440, 1:11.900, 1:38.000, 00.000, 1:44.710.

Trainer: Zeljko Krcmar

Winner: B G, 4, by Tiznow-White Sangria

Scratched: Final Strike, Kitten's Boy, Lyrical Gangster.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Selfmade125837-17-½5-hd1-21-2¼E. Wilson17.806.505.407.90
Carl G125986-hd5-16-½2-22-½P. Husbands7.305.705.20
Souper Cohiba12377109-½7-hd3-23-3D. Fukumoto10.3021.85
Maximus Momentus121648-hd109-hd9-hd4-½A. Gallardo1.90
Veloce1234105-½6-hd8-15-hd5-2½J. Stein4.40
Lucas n' Lori121599-18-½106-½6-2¼E. Flores10.45
Knopfler119161-½1-½1-hd4-17-¾R. Hernandez12.50
Lion's Goldenheart123254-1½4-½3-hd8-18-1L. Contreras15.55
Majestic Melody121322-hd2-½2-27-hd9-2½T. Wolfe34.15
Breathlessnthesand1231013-2½3-34-½1010K. Kimura10.80

$0.2 Pick 3 (8-9-10) 3 Correct Paid $73.05. $1 Daily Double (9-10) paid $61.20; $1 Exacta (10-12) paid $48.40; $0.2 Superfecta (10-12-8-7) paid $645.58; $0.2 Trifecta (10-12-8) paid $141.43;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

