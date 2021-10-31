7th-$81,672, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:08. 2,3,7. led 1/8,drove clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 44.470, 1:08.740, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.710.
Trainer: Martin Drexler
Winner: B F, 3, by Broken Vow-System Time
Scratched: Cool Society, Queen's Speed.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Beat the System
|120
|7
|12
|2-½
|2-2½
|2-2½
|1-1¼
|K. Kimura
|6.40
|Pledge
|120
|10
|5
|3-hd
|5-hd
|3-hd
|2-hd
|E. Wilson
|3.45
|In My Opinion
|122
|8
|2
|11-2
|11-hd
|10-1
|3-hd
|R. Hernandez
|10.40
|Saratoga Vision
|122
|1
|9
|6-1½
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-nk
|J. Alderson
|5.45
|Silver Dahlia
|122
|11
|3
|5-1½
|6-1½
|7-hd
|5-½
|S. Civaci
|21.90
|Road to Romance
|120
|2
|10
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-1½
|6-1
|A. Gallardo
|15.25
|Antigone
|122
|3
|11
|9-hd
|7-hd
|8-½
|7-nk
|G. Boulanger
|5.65
|Believing
|122
|5
|7
|10-hd
|10-hd
|6-hd
|8-1¼
|L. Contreras
|17.90
|She's Got Moves
|122
|9
|8
|8-1½
|8-hd
|9-1
|9-nk
|J. Stein
|61.35
|Fairywren
|122
|4
|1
|4-½
|3-1½
|5-hd
|10-1
|P. Husbands
|5.95
|Miss Marie
|120
|6
|6
|7-hd
|9-2
|12
|11-2
|S. Bridgmohan
|11.80
|Five Days in May
|122
|12
|4
|12
|12
|11-hd
|12
|D. Fukumoto
|31.00
|9 (7)
|Beat the System
|14.80
|7.30
|5.70
|12 (10)
|Pledge
|5.20
|3.40
|10 (8)
|In My Opinion
|6.40
$0.2 Pick 4 (2-4-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $247.45. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $76.27. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $37.85; $1 Exacta (9-12) paid $36.80; $0.2 Superfecta (9-12-10-2) paid $556.20; $0.2 Trifecta (9-12-10) paid $69.43;
