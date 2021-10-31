7th-$81,672, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:08. 2,3,7. led 1/8,drove clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 44.470, 1:08.740, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.710.

Trainer: Martin Drexler

Winner: B F, 3, by Broken Vow-System Time

Scratched: Cool Society, Queen's Speed.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Beat the System1207122-½2-2½2-2½1-1¼K. Kimura14.807.305.706.40
Pledge1201053-hd5-hd3-hd2-hdE. Wilson5.203.403.45
In My Opinion1228211-211-hd10-13-hdR. Hernandez6.4010.40
Saratoga Vision122196-1½4-hd4-hd4-nkJ. Alderson5.45
Silver Dahlia1221135-1½6-1½7-hd5-½S. Civaci21.90
Road to Romance1202101-1½1-21-1½6-1A. Gallardo15.25
Antigone1223119-hd7-hd8-½7-nkG. Boulanger5.65
Believing1225710-hd10-hd6-hd8-1¼L. Contreras17.90
She's Got Moves122988-1½8-hd9-19-nkJ. Stein61.35
Fairywren122414-½3-1½5-hd10-1P. Husbands5.95
Miss Marie120667-hd9-21211-2S. Bridgmohan11.80
Five Days in May122124121211-hd12D. Fukumoto31.00

$0.2 Pick 4 (2-4-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $247.45. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $76.27. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $37.85; $1 Exacta (9-12) paid $36.80; $0.2 Superfecta (9-12-10-2) paid $556.20; $0.2 Trifecta (9-12-10) paid $69.43;

