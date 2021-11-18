5th-$23,473, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 3:03. 1,10,13. greenly str,led 8th

Fractional/Final Time: 22.050, 45.700, 58.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.750.

Trainer: Andrew Smith

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Passion for Action-Dreaminofcarmela C

Scratched: Thanks Laura, Olympic Fencer.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dreaminofpassion118633-hd3-hd2-1½1-3C. Jordan8.40
Diamond Crush118521-hd2-21-½2-2L. Munoz26.40
Legs Like Shack118157-27-2½7-23-1¼J. Stein9.05
Pictureday Jessica121869-29-1½9-14-½J. Crawford21.15
Surfeit1187108-hd8-2½8-25-1½E. Wilson5.30
Carla's Honor116375-1½5-½5-16-hdM. Malvaez16.65
Shelly the Rocket121212-1½1-hd3-17-1¼K. Kimura1.35
Miss Langskip1181194-14-24-18-3½D. Fukumoto10.10
Miss Naha Te11891211-212129-1I. Wenc8.15
Crumlin Jet11810810-211-210-110-¾D. Moran76.25
Erratique118446-1½6-2½6-½11-nkE. Flores31.25
Puddle Stomp11812111210-hd11-312S. Civaci72.40
7 (6)Dreaminofpassion18.8011.207.70
6 (5)Diamond Crush24.8014.80
1 (1)Legs Like Shack7.20

$0.2 Pick 3 (7-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $28.39. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $52.75; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $144.05; $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-1-9) paid $5,046.05; $0.2 Trifecta (7-6-1) paid $312.01;

