5th-$23,473, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 3:03. 1,10,13. greenly str,led 8th
Fractional/Final Time: 22.050, 45.700, 58.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.750.
Trainer: Andrew Smith
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Passion for Action-Dreaminofcarmela C
Scratched: Thanks Laura, Olympic Fencer.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Dreaminofpassion
|118
|6
|3
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-1½
|1-3
|C. Jordan
|8.40
|Diamond Crush
|118
|5
|2
|1-hd
|2-2
|1-½
|2-2
|L. Munoz
|26.40
|Legs Like Shack
|118
|1
|5
|7-2
|7-2½
|7-2
|3-1¼
|J. Stein
|9.05
|Pictureday Jessica
|121
|8
|6
|9-2
|9-1½
|9-1
|4-½
|J. Crawford
|21.15
|Surfeit
|118
|7
|10
|8-hd
|8-2½
|8-2
|5-1½
|E. Wilson
|5.30
|Carla's Honor
|116
|3
|7
|5-1½
|5-½
|5-1
|6-hd
|M. Malvaez
|16.65
|Shelly the Rocket
|121
|2
|1
|2-1½
|1-hd
|3-1
|7-1¼
|K. Kimura
|1.35
|Miss Langskip
|118
|11
|9
|4-1
|4-2
|4-1
|8-3½
|D. Fukumoto
|10.10
|Miss Naha Te
|118
|9
|12
|11-2
|12
|12
|9-1
|I. Wenc
|8.15
|Crumlin Jet
|118
|10
|8
|10-2
|11-2
|10-1
|10-¾
|D. Moran
|76.25
|Erratique
|118
|4
|4
|6-1½
|6-2½
|6-½
|11-nk
|E. Flores
|31.25
|Puddle Stomp
|118
|12
|11
|12
|10-hd
|11-3
|12
|S. Civaci
|72.40
|7 (6)
|Dreaminofpassion
|18.80
|11.20
|7.70
|6 (5)
|Diamond Crush
|24.80
|14.80
|1 (1)
|Legs Like Shack
|7.20
$0.2 Pick 3 (7-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $28.39. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $52.75; $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $144.05; $0.2 Superfecta (7-6-1-9) paid $5,046.05; $0.2 Trifecta (7-6-1) paid $312.01;
