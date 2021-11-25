5th-$38,129, Maiden Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery
Off 3:45. 1,3,8. up in final yards
Fractional/Final Time: 22.150, 46.390, 59.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.830.
Trainer: Paul Buttigieg
Winner: CH F, 2, by Gormley-Prado Girl
Scratched: Laila's Charm, Formentor.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gormley Girl
|118
|4
|6
|5-hd
|6-hd
|4-hd
|1-hd
|R. Hernandez
|3.10
|J M R Gemma
|119
|1
|10
|8-1
|7-hd
|3-hd
|2-¾
|C. Husbands
|24.40
|Distorted Success
|118
|6
|1
|3-2
|3-1
|1-hd
|3-½
|J. Stein
|6.05
|Violet Jessop
|118
|5
|3
|6-1
|5-hd
|5-hd
|4-3½
|K. Kimura
|2.85
|Paradigm Shift
|121
|10
|7
|7-hd
|8-1½
|6-½
|5-1½
|L. Contreras
|4.45
|Sassywithattitude
|119
|2
|5
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|6-¾
|S. Bridgmohan
|9.00
|Black Taffy
|118
|8
|4
|9-10
|9-20
|8-2½
|7-1½
|O. Moreno
|78.35
|Olympic Fencer
|121
|3
|8
|4-½
|4-1½
|7-½
|8-20¼
|K. Nicholls
|6.15
|Bird Savvy
|121
|9
|2
|1-2
|1-1
|9
|9
|J. Alderson
|21.00
|Venenosa
|118
|7
|9
|10
|10
|—
|—
|D. Moran
|83.25
|4 (4)
|Gormley Girl
|8.20
|4.60
|3.30
|1 (1)
|J M R Gemma
|18.20
|10.80
|6 (6)
|Distorted Success
|4.30
$0.2 Pick 3 (4-3/8-4) 3 Correct Paid $15.49. $1 Daily Double (8-4) paid $19.50; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $63.35; $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-6-5) paid $194.40; $0.2 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $55.78;
