5th-$38,129, Maiden Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery

Off 3:45. 1,3,8. up in final yards

Fractional/Final Time: 22.150, 46.390, 59.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.830.

Trainer: Paul Buttigieg

Winner: CH F, 2, by Gormley-Prado Girl

Scratched: Laila's Charm, Formentor.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Gormley Girl118465-hd6-hd4-hd1-hdR. Hernandez3.10
J M R Gemma1191108-17-hd3-hd2-¾C. Husbands24.40
Distorted Success118613-23-11-hd3-½J. Stein6.05
Violet Jessop118536-15-hd5-hd4-3½K. Kimura2.85
Paradigm Shift1211077-hd8-1½6-½5-1½L. Contreras4.45
Sassywithattitude119252-12-12-16-¾S. Bridgmohan9.00
Black Taffy118849-109-208-2½7-1½O. Moreno78.35
Olympic Fencer121384-½4-1½7-½8-20¼K. Nicholls6.15
Bird Savvy121921-21-199J. Alderson21.00
Venenosa118791010D. Moran83.25
4 (4)Gormley Girl8.204.603.30
1 (1)J M R Gemma18.2010.80
6 (6)Distorted Success4.30

$0.2 Pick 3 (4-3/8-4) 3 Correct Paid $15.49. $1 Daily Double (8-4) paid $19.50; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $63.35; $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-6-5) paid $194.40; $0.2 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $55.78;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

