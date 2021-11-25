6th-$25,814, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery
Off 4:12. 1,2,3. brk inwd,led mid str
Fractional/Final Time: 23.040, 46.320, 58.780, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.360.
Trainer: Angus Buntain
Winner: B F, 3, by Kentucky Bear-Plantana
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Fionnuala
|121
|2
|7
|6-2
|5-hd
|3-1
|1-hd
|J. Alderson
|4.20
|Storm Gauge
|121
|1
|8
|7
|7
|5-½
|2-1¼
|L. Contreras
|20.20
|Is There a Forest
|123
|6
|3
|2-2
|1-½
|1-½
|3-hd
|K. Kimura
|2.70
|Frame This
|121
|5
|2
|3-hd
|3-½
|2-½
|4-2¾
|J. Stein
|4.25
|Simple Souvenir
|125
|8
|5
|5-1
|4-1
|4-1½
|5-hd
|S. Chernetz
|4.85
|Ninja Princess
|121
|3
|6
|4-hd
|6-1½
|6-½
|6-9
|K. Nicholls
|12.45
|Whatswrongwithyou
|121
|4
|1
|1-½
|2-1
|7
|7
|I. Wenc
|39.50
|Our Ticket
|123
|7
|4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|K. Johnson
|3.70
|2 (2)
|Fionnuala
|10.40
|6.00
|3.50
|1 (1)
|Storm Gauge
|18.30
|8.50
|6 (6)
|Is There a Forest
|3.30
$0.2 Pick 5 (4-4-3/8-4-2) 5 Correct Paid $473.04. $0.2 Pick 3 (3/8-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $13.39. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $26.00; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $93.15; $0.2 Superfecta (2-1-6-5) paid $247.51; $0.2 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $91.84;
