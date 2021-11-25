6th-$25,814, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery

Off 4:12. 1,2,3. brk inwd,led mid str

Fractional/Final Time: 23.040, 46.320, 58.780, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.360.

Trainer: Angus Buntain

Winner: B F, 3, by Kentucky Bear-Plantana

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Fionnuala121276-25-hd3-11-hdJ. Alderson4.20
Storm Gauge12118775-½2-1¼L. Contreras20.20
Is There a Forest123632-21-½1-½3-hdK. Kimura2.70
Frame This121523-hd3-½2-½4-2¾J. Stein4.25
Simple Souvenir125855-14-14-1½5-hdS. Chernetz4.85
Ninja Princess121364-hd6-1½6-½6-9K. Nicholls12.45
Whatswrongwithyou121411-½2-177I. Wenc39.50
Our Ticket12374K. Johnson3.70
2 (2)Fionnuala10.406.003.50
1 (1)Storm Gauge18.308.50
6 (6)Is There a Forest3.30

$0.2 Pick 5 (4-4-3/8-4-2) 5 Correct Paid $473.04. $0.2 Pick 3 (3/8-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $13.39. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $26.00; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $93.15; $0.2 Superfecta (2-1-6-5) paid $247.51; $0.2 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $91.84;

