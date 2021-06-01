BOSTON (AP) — The Worcester Red Sox will make coronavirus vaccines available to their fans during this week's homestand, the team announced Tuesday.
Fans 18 and older who receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the home of the Triple-A team will get a complimentary general admission ticket to that day’s game along with a team cap, the team said in a statement. Fans who already have a ticket will get a ticket to a future game.
Staff from the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center in Worcester will administer the vaccines on the first base concourse on a first-come, first-served basis.
This is not the first time the WooSox — a Boston Red Sox affiliate — have offered vaccines at a game. The team gave out 214 shots at a game on May 25.
Vaccines will be available through Sunday for the club’s entire six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings. The WooSox are exploring the possibility of making vaccines available at more games this summer.
HELP FOR SCHOOLS
A Boston nonprofit is committing $250,000 to the city's public schools to help students bounce back from more than a year of stress and learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
The Boston Schools Fund will start by supporting five city schools with $20,000 Re-Centering Implementation grants each to equip school leaders with the resources needed to focus on the social-emotional wellness of students and staff, and therapeutic approaches to learning.
“Students, families and educators have lost so much in the last 14 months,” Chief Executive Will Austin said in a statement. “We can’t wait. We need to put resources towards these kids now.”
The five schools, all located in city neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic, will apply their funds toward critical recovery efforts, including tutoring, mental health counseling, and staff training.
The Boston Schools Fund has also committed an additional $150,000 toward investments to support 38 schools with targeted reopening guidance and planning support.