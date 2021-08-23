HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) — Work is gearing for the construction of a new bridge that will link New Hampshire and Vermont.
When completed, the bridge across the Connecticut River between Hinsdale, New Hampshire, and Brattleboro, Vermont, will replace the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges. The old bridges will be converted for pedestrian use.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports plans to replace the two bridges currently connecting the two towns have been discussed for more than two decades.
Full construction of the $61.2 million project will begin in the spring. The bridge is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.
Drivers can expect minor delays on Route 119 as the project begins in New Hampshire with tree clearing, utility relocation, bridge abutment work, pier work, and temporary trestle construction.