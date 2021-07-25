MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Nature Conservancy and others are marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by starting work on an accessible trail in Manchester.
The group is breaking ground Monday on the All Persons Trail at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve, the city’s largest conserved area.
Community leaders, Manchester residents and elected officials including U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan plan to attend the ground breaking ceremony. The project is expected to be complete and open to the public in October.