Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, today announced that it has been honored in Built In ’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Workato earned a place on the Best Places to Work in Colorado and Seattle, Best Large Companies to Work For in Colorado, New York City, Seattle and San Francisco, and Best Paying Companies in Colorado and Seattle lists. Workato was also recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For in a 2021 list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor *. The distinction places Workato at number 15 with an overall company rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Glassdoor, compared to the broader average of 3.7.
“At Workato, we are proud of our reputation among customers as one of the best companies to work with, which I believe is due to highly engaged team members that love working with and supporting each other. Each employee has contributed to creating a strong culture centered around our core values, such as putting the customer first, and being a team player,” said Workato CEO, Vijay Tella. “We are honored to be recognized as a great company to work for in some of the most competitive markets in the nation. We’re also thrilled to be recognized by Battery Ventures as a top place to work as they have been a key investor in our company’s growth over the years.”
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”
This is the fifth year Battery Ventures has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. The rankings—which this year come as many companies continue to face workplace challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including remote and hybrid work--highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.
“While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. “The companies on this list should feel proud of their success building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy.”
About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com
About Built In’s Best Places to Work
Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
About Battery Ventures
Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.
About Workato
The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:
