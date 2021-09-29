WorkFusion Appoints Adam Famularo as CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021--
WorkFusion, a top provider of industry-specialized Intelligent Automation software, today announced Adam Famularo has been named the company’s chief executive officer. With deep experience building successful organizations and driving growth within highly regulated industries such as financial services, Famularo will be responsible for accelerating the adoption of WorkFusion in the market and strengthening momentum following its recent $220 million primary and secondary transactions.
“WorkFusion has a unique and compelling product offering and market position, enabling organizations around the world to harness the power of automation in adapting to shifts in the global economy and workforce over the past year,” said Adam Famularo, CEO, WorkFusion. “I’m eager to work side by side with our team to enhance our positioning and market presence, deepen customer relationships, strengthen company culture and lead WorkFusion into the next phase of growth as we transform the world of work.”
Prior to joining WorkFusion, Famularo served as chief executive officer at erwin Inc., recently acquired by Quest. As a co-founder of erwin, where he partnered with Parallax Capital Partners, Famularo built a high-impact company that helped the world’s largest organizations discover, manage, protect and leverage enterprise data to drive successful digital transformations. Under his leadership, erwin doubled revenue over a four-year period, increased NPS scores to 65, and received countless industry accolades, including being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management Solutions for two consecutive years.
“Adam Famularo is a visionary business leader with a proven track record of building world-class teams, driving customer and partner success, and delivering returns for shareholders and investors. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the WorkFusion team during such an exciting stage of growth,” said Justin LaFayette, Lead Investor at Georgian, and a member of WorkFusion’s Board of Directors.
WorkFusion has continued building its position of market leadership, including capturing a top spot in Everest Group’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 and being recognized as a Visionary and a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA two years in a row.
WorkFusion also recently expanded its leadership team, with the addition of Brian Kyle as chief financial officer and Peter Cousins as chief technology officer, and the expansion of Sam Fahmy’s role as chief revenue officer. The company has also seen significant growth particularly in the financial services and insurance industries, where it is now viewed as the market leader in solving major operational challenges for the world’s top organizations, including Deutsche Bank, Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, LPL Financial, TransUnion, Chubb and many others.
About WorkFusion
WorkFusion is accelerating the world’s transition to more meaningful work. Our Intelligent Automation solutions are powered by learning bots, proprietary artificial intelligence technology and advanced analytics, working together to automate a wide range of business operations, and specializing in the needs of banking, insurance and healthcare companies. Leading organizations worldwide use WorkFusion to automate their operations with remarkable outcomes, helping them up-skill employees, reduce costs and unlock growth like never before. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City with operations across the globe. workfusion.com
