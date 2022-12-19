DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022--
The "World Market for Consumer Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Market for Consumer Electronics global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.
Consumer electronics continues its growth as the world transits into the New Normal. Retail value sales are projected to register a 4% CAGR over the forecast period. Manufacturers are prioritising components for higher-end models with better margins as global supply chain constrain continues to cause havoc globally.
It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.
From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, the publisher offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.
Product coverage:
- Computers and Peripherals
- In-Car Entertainment
- In-Home Consumer Electronics
- Portable Consumer Electronics
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- State of the industry
- Leading companies and brands
- Top five trends shaping the industry
- Market snapshots
- Appendix
Source: Euromonitor International
