A monitor in Tokyo shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the residents in Okinawa, southern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. North Korea said Thursday that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed again but vowed to make another attempt in October, demonstrating willingness to endure flops to acquire a key military asset coveted by leader Kim Jong Un. The failed launch prompted neighboring Japan to issue brief a “J-alert” ordering some residents to evacuate to safe places as the North Korean rocket flew over its southernmost islands of Okinawa to the Pacific Ocean. The screen reads " Missile launched, Missile launched. It seems missile was launched from North Korea. Please take shelter inside buildings or underground. "