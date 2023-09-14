FILE - Referee Yoshimi Yamashita gives directions to players during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 6, 2023. Soccer referee Yoshimi Yamashita is returning to Qatar to make more soccer history at the men’s Asian Cup in January. She also worked there last year at the men’s World Cup in the first wave of women match officials picked by FIFA. The Asian Football Confederation has picked Yamashita and Katherine Jacewicz of Australia among the referees.