FILE - UCI President David Lappartient, right, speaks to the media about the fight against technological fraud during a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday, July 14, 2023. Despite the ban, Lappartient said “the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling — as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport — is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport."