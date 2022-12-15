DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
The "Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the progress that the biomanufacturing industry has made in terms of digitalization and how the industry embraces technological advancement to lower its biomanufacturing footprint and overcome the limitations of traditional methods.
Digitalization of the entire value chain will drive next-generation biomanufacturing. The industry is all set to move away from the traditional pen-and-paper-based process to a more advanced, digitized, a track-and-trace process that is aligned toward Industry 4.0.
Digital tools applied across processes, monitoring, analytics, and operations have accelerated biomanufacturing with a data-driven approach. Digital biomanufacturing can streamline processes and assist with the optimal use of resources.
Scalability and reproducibility are some of the crucial challenges in biomanufacturing, especially in the production of biologics, and cell and gene therapies, or viral vector manufacturing. Digitalization is enabling a sustainable, effective, cost-efficient, time-efficient, and error-free system for biomanufacturing.
IoT, automation/robotics, AI/machine learning, Digital Twins, and Blockchain have been deployed in various digital biomanufacturing processes, thereby ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted workflow. Digitalization enables the best control and optimization of starting materials; in upstream processes, it helps with cell culture and media optimization; for downstream processes, it helps select the best strategy for purification and impurity removal.
Digital tools are also making the best use of historical biomanufacturing data to improve/optimize processes. Advanced sensors and cutting-edge software collect real-time data, which offers a complete picture of the bioreactor's condition.
Advanced analytics helps users understand variations in data and predict the most suitable conditions for the biomanufacturing of therapeutics. Digital tools and powerful software platforms empower scientists and engineers and help them offer better-quality, sustainable products to patients faster and at a lower cost.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Digital Biomanufacturing Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Biomanufacturing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Environment Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Assessment of Digital Biomanufacturing Technologies
- Benefits of Deploying Digital Biomanufacturing
- Shift Toward a Full- Fledged Digitally Equipped Biomanufacturing Unit
- Technology Convergence for Seamless Digital Biomanufacturing
- Digitalization Increases Bioproduct Quality and Quantity
- Application of Digital Biomanufacturing in Developing Therapeutics
- Blockchain
- AI/ML
- Digital Twin
- Automation & Robotics
- IoT and Cloud
4. Process Control/Optimization
- Data-driven Process Control and Optimization
- Wide Adoption of Cell Culture Automation and Optimization in Upstream Processes
- Shift Toward Continuous Biomanufacturing for Downstream Processes
- Industry Stakeholders Optimizing Upstream and Downstream Processes for a Smooth Transformation
5. Process Analytics & Monitoring
- Advanced Analytics for Biomanufacturing Data
- Advanced Analytical System to Monitor Biomanufacturing
- Advancements in Digital Analytical Tools for Real-Time Product Quality Check
- New Approaches in Advanced Process Analytics
- Predictive Approaches to Lead the Way Forward for Biomanufacturing
6. Factory Operations
- Digital Solution to Enable Efficient Factory Outcomes and Operational Challenges
- Transformation to a Full-Fledged Digital Factory Operation Systems
- Companies Improving the Entire Manufacturing Operations Digitally
- Collaboration between CDMOs and Biopharma to Increase Digitization of Biomanufacturing
7. Supply Chain
- Digital Solution to Improve Supply Chain
- Digital Supply Chain Increases Transparency and Interaction
- Blockchain Creating Safe and Well-covered Network for Supply Chain
- The Path Ahead
8. Adoption and Implementation of Digital Tools
- Encouraging Funding Activities for the Adoption of Digital Biomanufacturing
- Collaborations for Implementation of Digital Biomanufacturing
- Company Categorization Based on Digital Biomanufacturing Capabilities
- Key Takeaways
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Adoption of Digital Twins
- Growth Opportunity 2: Incorporation of Predictive Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Targeted Acquisitions
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cv745
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005532/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH OTHER MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/15/2022 06:36 AM/DISC: 12/15/2022 06:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005532/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.