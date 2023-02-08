DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--
The "Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Product, Therapy Area, Distribution Channel and Segment Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dry eye syndrome market size was valued at US$5,465.0 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2022-2027. The dry eye syndrome market report provides an executive-level overview of dry eye syndrome worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.
This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global dry eye syndrome market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
Key Highlights
The major factors contributing to the market growth includes, rise in ageing population, growth in eye care centers to handle the rising burden of ophthalmological disorders, increasing research and development.
Scope
- Overview of dry eye syndrome including industry trends, deals, and product & company profile
- dry eye syndrome market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the product, dosage form, distribution channel, and geographic segments
- Dry eye syndrome market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key product segments
- Dry eye syndrome market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the dosage form segment. Dry eye syndrome market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the distribution channel segment
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in dry eye syndrome market
Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
Market Trends
- Increasing public-private initiatives leading to early diagnosis and treatment of dry eye syndrome
- Growing prevalence of dry eye syndrome
Market Drivers
- Rise in Ageing Population
- Growth in eye care centers to handle the Rising burden of ophthalmological disorders
- Increasing Research & Development and promising pipeline products
Market Challenges
- High cost of specialty dry eye products
- Alternative therapies
Market Opportunities
- Demand for therapies with enhanced delivery systems
- Creating Appropriate Clinical Trial Design
Current and Future Players
- Allergan
- Aldeyra Therapeutics
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- Kala Pharmaceuticals
- Mitotech
- Novartis
- RegeneRX Biopharmaceuticals/ReGenTree
- Sun Pharmaceutical
Competitive Assessment
- Cyclosporine
- LFA-1 Antagonist
- Mucin Secretagogue
- Corticosteroids
- Artificial Tears
- Autologous Serum
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Disease Overview
4 Disease Management
5 Competitive Assessment
6 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
7 Pipeline Assessment
8 Dry Eye Syndrome Industry Analysis
9 Global Dry Eye Syndrome Revenue Opportunity
10 Dry Eye Syndrome Product Outlook
11 Dry Eye Syndrome Dosage Form Outlook
12 Dry Eye Syndrome Distribution Channel Outlook
13 Dry Eye Syndrome by Regional Outlook
Source: GlobalData
Source: GlobalData
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005514/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
