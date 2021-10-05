DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021--
The "Equine Encephalitis - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Equine encephalitis - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Equine encephalitis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Equine encephalitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Equine encephalitis.
Equine encephalitis Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Equine encephalitis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Equine encephalitis Emerging Drugs
MVA-BN WEV: Bavarian Nordic
Under a contract with the U.S. Government, awarded in 2018, Bavarian Nordic has developed MVA-BN WEV, a vaccine against equine encephalitis virus, an emerging mosquito-borne virus which can result in the rare condition of encephalitis and death. In June 2020, topline results from the first-in-human trial of MVA-BN WEV were reported. Data from the study showed that the vaccine was well tolerated and immunogenic across all dose groups. Neutralizing antibody responses were observed in all dose groups, with peak levels reached after the second vaccination. These clinically meaningful Phase 1 data warrant further clinical investigation, and Bavarian Nordic is seeking additional funding for the further clinical advancement of the vaccine candidate.
Molnupiravir: Ridgeback Biotherapeutics/Merck
Molnupiravir is a direct-acting oral, broad-spectrum antiviral agent in clinical development as a treatment for COVID-19. Ridgeback has completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies. The program has advanced into Phase 3 development as a therapeutic for COVID-19. Administered as an oral capsule, Molnupiravir has also shown activity in animal models of Ebola, Equine Encephalitis (VEEV and EEEV), Influenza (seasonal, pandemic and avian), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Molnupiravir is being developed under a collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada).
Equine encephalitis: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Equine encephalitis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Equine encephalitis
There are approx. 3+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Equine encephalitis. The companies which have their Equine encephalitis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase I include, Bavarian Nordic.
Equine encephalitis: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Equine encephalitis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Equine encephalitis drugs.
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Equine encephalitis drugs?
- How many Equine encephalitis drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Equine encephalitis?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Equine encephalitis therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Equine encephalitis and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Bavarian Nordic
- Merck & Co
- Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
- AlphaVax
- Mapp Biopharmaceutical
Key Products
- Molnupiravir
- MVA-BN WEV
