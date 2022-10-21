DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will provide an updated review of the global probiotics market, focusing on its genus, function, end-use, application, and sales channel. Conclusive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global probiotics market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries and manufacturers.
The report will include the COVID-19 impact analysis on the probiotics market at a global level. The impact analysis will consist of the impact on demand, supply and prices.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (USD millions), considering 2021 as a base year, and a market forecast will be provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional market size with respect to the application will be provided. COVID-19's impact will be considered while the marketing estimation.
The report includes an analysis of major players across each regional probiotics market. The report explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global probiotics market and current trends within the industry. The report focuses on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott, Chr. Hansen Inc., DSM, Kerry, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle Inc. and Wallaby Yogurt Co.
Scope of the Report
- The genus segment of the global probiotics market is further segmented into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus and others.
- Based on the application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and others.
- The global probiotics market based on end use is segmented into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals.
- Based on function, global probiotics market is segmented into regular probiotics and therapeutic probiotics.
- Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, online and others.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for probiotics, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, genus, function, application, end use (human/animals), sales channel, and region
- Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
- Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotics market, along with its implications on demand and supply of probiotics, price impact, and various government strategic decisions
- Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and regulatory requirements for probiotics
- Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics
- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the food and beverages industry
- Market share analysis of the key market participants offering probiotic-enhanced products, their research priorities, product portfolios and the competitive landscape
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- What's New in this Update?
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Functions of Probiotics
- Health Benefits of Probiotics
- Disadvantages of Probiotics
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material
- Manufacturing
- Marketing and Distribution
- End-user
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Probiotics Market
- Impact of Covid-19 on Demand
- Impact of Covid-19 on Supply
- Technological Overview of Probiotics
- Probiotic Manufacturing Process
- Future of Probiotics: Nanotechnology and Encapsulation
- Pricing of Probiotic Products
Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Market Growth Drivers
- Growing Health Awareness Among Consumers
- Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements in Developed Economies
- Increasing Industrial Applications
- Growing Malnutrition and Obesity in Developing Economies
- Growing Animal Feed Industry
- Market Restrains
- High Costs of R&D for Developing New Probiotics Strains
- Storage and Transportation of Probiotics
Chapter 5 Global Market for Probiotics by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Type
- Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Genus
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Market for Probiotics by Genus
- Global Market for Probiotics by Genus
- Lactobacillus
- Bifidobacterium
- Streptococcus
- Bacillus
- Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Probiotics by End Use
- Global Market for Probiotics by End Use
- Probiotics for Humans
- Probiotics for Animals
Chapter 8 Global Market for Probiotics by Function
- Global Market for Probiotics, by Function
- Regular Probiotics
- Therapeutic Probiotics
Chapter 9 Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel
- Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Online
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Chapter 10 Global Market for Probiotics by Region
- North American Market for Probiotics by Country
- U.S. Market for Probiotics
- Canadian Market for Probiotics
- European Market for Probiotics by Country
- German Market for Probiotics
- U.K. Market for Probiotics by Application
- French Market for Probiotics
- Italian Market for Probiotics
- Rest of European Market for Probiotics
- Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics by Country
- Chinese Market for Probiotics, by Application
- Indian Market for Probiotics
- Japanese Market for Probiotics
- Australian Market for Probiotics
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics
- South American Market for Probiotics by Country
- Brazilian Market for Probiotics
- Mexican Market for Probiotics
- Rest of South American Market for Probiotics
- Middle East and African Market for Probiotics by Country
- South African Market for Probiotics
- Rest of the Middle East and African Market for Probiotics
Chapter 11 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Country
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Tier 1 Companies
- Tier 2 Companies
- Tier 3 Companies
- Recent Developments
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Adm Biopolis
- Adm Protexin Ltd.
- Asahi Biocycle Co. Ltd.
- Biogaia Ab Inc.
- Bio-K Plus International Inc.
- Biovencer Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Chobani LLC
- Chr. Hansen Inc.
- Country Life LLC
- Danone Inc.
- Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes
- Dsm
- Dupont De Nemours and Co.
- Estee Lauder Inc.
- Garden of Life Inc.
- Jarrow Formulas Inc.
- Johanna Foods Inc.
- Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Kerry Group plc
- Kirkman Group Inc.
- Lallemand Inc.
- Lifeway Foods Inc.
- Loreal Paris
- Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.
- Nature's Way Products LLC
- Natren Inc.
- Natural Organics Inc.
- Nestle Inc.
- Probi Ab Inc.
- Probiotical S.P.A.
- Sabinsa Corp.
- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics
- Stonyfield Farm Inc.
- Unique Biotech Ltd.
- Wallaby Yogurt Co.
- Winclove Probiotics B.V.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3q24v.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005418/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/21/2022 12:21 PM/DISC: 10/21/2022 12:22 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005418/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.