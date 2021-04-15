GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization: Europe's 53-country region has surpassed 1 million deaths linked to COVID-19.
AP
World Health Organization: Europe's 53-country region has surpassed 1 million deaths linked to COVID-19
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Andover - Raymond H. Potvin, 79, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home in Andover, surrounded by his family. Ray was a master carpenter who built, remodeled, renovated and restored numerous homes and businesses throughout the Greater Lawrence/Lowell area. He leaves behind his wife,…
Southbury - Francis Gerald Driscoll, 92, of North Andover, and most recently of Southbury, CT, passed away on Tuesday April 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Frank (Gene) was born September 24, 1928 in Stoneham, Mass. the son of Francis Jeremiah Driscoll and Catherine Harris Driscoll…