The "Investor ESG Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global investor ESG software market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global investor ESG software market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on investor ESG software market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on investor ESG software market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global investor ESG software market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global investor ESG software market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the investor ESG software market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the investor ESG software market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global investor ESG software market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Huge demand for ESG software tool in enterprises
- International investor ESG software practices are expected to improve due to a notable growth in the adherence and execution of ESG regulations and rules
- The adoption of investor ESG software is projected to increase in the forthcoming years owing to the reason that the incorporation the ESG data into investment decision-making can be beneficial to the society, environment, and investors in ESG investing
Restraints
- Low awareness about ESG software
Opportunities
- Organizations are increasingly adopting investor ESG software
Company Profiles
- Dynamo Software, Inc.
- Emex Software Ltd
- Locus Technologies
- Greenstone+ Ltd.
- Fincite Gmbh
- Intelex Technologies, ULC
- Wolters Kluwer NV
- Vervantis Inc.
- Diligent Corporation
- Sphera Solutions, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Investor ESG Software Market Highlights
2.2. Investor ESG Software Market Projection
2.3. Investor ESG Software Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Investor ESG Software Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Investor ESG Software Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Mode
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Enterprise Size
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Investor ESG Software Market
4. Investor ESG Software Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Investor ESG Software Market by Component
5.1. Software
5.2. Services
6. Global Investor ESG Software Market by Deployment Mode
6.1. On Premise
6.2. Cloud
7. Global Investor ESG Software Market by Enterprise Size
7.1. SMEs
7.2. Large Enterprises
8. Global Investor ESG Software Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Investor ESG Software Market by Component
8.1.2. North America Investor ESG Software Market by Deployment Mode
8.1.3. North America Investor ESG Software Market by Enterprise Size
8.1.4. North America Investor ESG Software Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Investor ESG Software Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
Commented
