The "Furniture For Kitchen: World Trade, Markets And Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an historical and prospective analysis of world trade in kitchen furniture, with a focus on the major competitor countries and major international markets, segmented by price ranges.
The forecasts are developed from annual historical data and from the latest publication of World Economic Outlook, published at least twice a year by the International Monetary Fund.
The international trade forecasts are the result of econometric models aimed at providing an estimate of the scenario of foreign trade flows and highlighting future threats and opportunities of the industry at an international level.
The report aims to provide the user with a summary view of international trade in the chosen product/sector/industry by answering the following questions:
- How strongly is world demand for the product increasing?
- In which markets is the product most in demand?
- Is the quality of different productions being rewarded by international buyers?
- Which exporting countries are winning in the international market?
The analysis covers the following areas:
- Market Size - The size of total international trade which provides information on the size of different markets
- Medium-term Outlook - Forecasts on the possible evolution in the near future of the product's international trade
- Relevant Markets - An analysis of the most relevant international markets, segmented by price bands. The focus provides basic information to understand which markets tend to pay a higher price, showing preference for quality
- Relevant Competitors - Review of the major competitor countries that play a relevant role in the international supply of the product. The focus provides basic information to understand the competitive strategies implemented by main competitors and evaluate how successful they are
The annual information is the result of the following data mining techniques:
- Management of missing statements
- Management of missing measures
- Management of outliers
- Nowcasting
Key Topics Covered:
Product Description
World Trade Analysis
- Values, quantities and prices
- Price Ranges
- Importing Countries (Markets)
- Exporting Countries (Competitors)
- Forecasts
Markets Analysis:
- Major 20 Importing Countries
Competitors Analysis:
- Major 20 Exporting Countries
Appendix
