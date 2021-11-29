DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
The "World Leasing Yearbook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Leasing Yearbook 2022 features over 50 country reviews written by the top industry players in the markets and covers all leasing sectors with core data for each country with analysis and projections.
Covering 336 pages it is the essential guide to current opportunities in international leasing and asset finance and provides valuable reference data for all players in the field.
The new 2022 edition includes the new Global Leasing Report which includes unique data on market volume and growth by region, including a ranking and analysis of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Features data from 1999 to date.
The comprehensive World Leasing Database, which gives direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in 100 countries from all sectors of the industry, is easily searchable and downloadable. The Database is totally unique to the World Leasing Yearbook and is an invaluable networking tool for all market professionals.
The 2022 edition provides 336 pages of unrivalled and valuable reference data:
- The Global Leasing Report features unique data on international leasing volume and growth by region. A ranking of the top 50 leasing markets, global leasing data from 1999 to date, market penetration levels, GDP penetration ratios and market volumes and shares for all 50 countries.
- Includes over 240 tables and graphs containing essential statistical data in one volume.
- Features a 60-page leasing Software Solutions Report.
- A Special Report on how the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the pace of digitalisation impacting the asset finance & auto leasing markets.
- New features on artificial intelligence, cloud-based solutions, straight-through processing and digital transformation.
- Comprehensive analysis of the European leasing market is provided by Leaseurope, with core data including 10 tables and charts providing leasing volumes, penetration and growth rates by client and asset type.
- A study of leasing in Latin America is provided by the Alta Group from its AltaLAR 100 Report, providing in-depth information on leasing portfolio size and growth by country in the region and including a run down on the 100 largest leasing companies in Latin America.
- Product reviews from 35 individual leasing and asset finance software providers.
- The unique World Leasing Database gives you direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in over 100 countries in the asset finance and leasing industry. Including: general leasing companies, specialist leasing companies, captives, investment bankers, consultants, brokers, lawyers and accountants.
- 50 individual country reviews cover all leasing sectors with core data and statistics for each country. Reviews of last year's activity, analysis of the current situation, and projections of future trends and developments.
Grow your professional network by harnessing our unique database of names giving you instant access to 4,000 asset finance and leasing global contacts.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- The global leasing industry adapts and adjusts in the face of economic turbulence
- Transforming our world: This is now for equipment finance!
- The impact of Covid-19 on aircraft leasing
- The European leasing market in 2020 and beyond the pandemic
- Leasing in Latin America during the pandemic: Profile and takeaways
- What was the role of credit guarantees for leasing and credit finance during the crisis?
- Hybrid brick and mortar: The digital solution
- Asset finance for growth: Finding the opportunity in uncertainty
- The development of Africa lease 2017-21
- International leasing associations
Software solutions report
- Lessons from the pandemic: Digital solutions are driving the new normal
- 2022 and beyond: Advancement and opportunities in the post-pandemic leasing market
- Digital transformation and the customer journey
- The asset finance platform of the future
- The phenomenon of AI in the equipment leasing industry
- Customer-led back office modernisation
- Is your automotive finance IT landscape optimised to capitalise on opportunities ahead?
- The customer - the big bang of the business
- An agile approach to straight-through processing in automotive and asset finance
Leasing software reviews
- Leasing software in Europe
- Leasing software in the US
- Leasing software in Asia-Pacific
Country reviews
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Iran
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Korea
- Latvia
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uzbekistan
