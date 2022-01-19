DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
The "World OTT Markets - Data &Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This annual observatory provides a comprehensive database of global, regional and country-level market value, covering all major OTT services for the period 2015-2025.
Markets Covered:
Internet Access and Usage:
- Search
- Social
- Mobile
- Video
- Communication
- Cloud
- Digital Content
- E-Commerce Commission
- Online Gaming
These markets are also dissected from a business model perspective, to include both paid revenues and advertising revenues from search and display formats.
The total telecom services market is also provided as a means of comparison with the OTT services market.
Regions Covered:
- World
- Europe
- EU
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- Latin America
Countries Covered:
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Spain
- UK
- USA
Focus on the Principal Internet Players (Including Their Revenue and Platform Strategies):
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Apple
- Baidu
- Microsoft
- Tencent
Main OTT market trends and dynamics are also provided, including key players, competition levels and the publisher's outlook and prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. World Ott Market Revenue by 2025
1.2. Public Cloud, Ott Market's Main Growth Driver
1.3. Tech Giants' Business Soared Amid the Pandemic
1.4. Major Otts' Diversification (Bat Version)
1.5. Some Ott Services Are More Reliant on Personal Data Than Others
2. Market Analysis and Key Internet Trends
2.1. Growth of Social Network Market
2.2. Gafam and Bat
2.3. The Internet Giants Acquisition Activities
3. Focus on Internet Players: Gafam & Bat Focus Gafa
3.1. Alphabet
3.2. Facebook
3.3. Amazon
3.4. Apple
4. Focus on Internet Players Comparing Gafam and Bat
4.1. Facebook, Google & Baidu Dependence on Advertising Evolving Differently
4.2. Apple & Microsoft Majority of Sales Through Their Core Business
4.3. Facebook & Tencentsocial Media Leaders With Different Revenue Patterns
4.4. Amazon & Alibaba E-Commerce Thrives in Time of Covid-19
5. Online Advertising
5.1. Online Advertising Will Maintain Steady Growth
5.2. Google Dominates the Global Search Market, But Not All Regions
6. Cloud
6.1. Cloud Market Growth
6.2. Some Big Names Battling for Top Spot, Leaving the Rest Behind
7. Communication
7.1. Communication Services Will Grow, But Revenue Generation Moderate
7.2. Workplace Collaborative Communication Applications
8. E-Commerce
8.1. E-Commerce Will Continue to Grow, Aided by M-Commerce Growth
8.2. Localisation Particularly Important in E-Commerce
9. Social Media
9.1. Social Media Will Continue to See Diversified Models Depending on Region
9.2. Facebook Reigns Supreme, With Some Local Variants
10. Ott Video
10.1 Ott Video to Continue Its Us-Lead Growth
10.2. A Small Handful of Players Dominate the Ott Market
11. Mobile Applications
11.1. Paid Mobile Apps Dominated by APAC Revenue Generation
11.2. Free and In-App Models Dominate the Popular Apps
12. Online Gaming
12.1. Online Gaming Market is Dominated by APAC Revenue Generation
12.2. Importance of Online Gaming Market in Asia
Database
- Indicators by Country
Access Indicators
- Internet Subscribers (Millions)
- Fixed Internet Users (Millions)
- Mobile Subscribers (Millions)
- Mobile Internet Users (Millions)
Online Advertising
- Online Advertising Revenues (Million Eur)
- Display Revenues (Million Eur)
- Of Which Programmatic Revenues (Million Eur)
- Search Revenues (Million Eur)
- Other Online Advertising Revenues (Million Eur)
Social Networks
- Total Social Networks Revenues (Million Eur)
- Social Networks Paid Revenues (Million Eur)
- Social Networks Advertising Revenues (Million Eur)
Mobile
- Paid Mobile Application Revenues (Million Eur)
- Mobile Advertising Revenues (Million Eur)
Ott on Demand Video
- Total Ott on Demand Video Revenues (Million Eur)
- Ott Video Paid Revenues (Million Eur)
- Ott Video Advertising Revenues (Million Eur)
Ott Communication
- Ott Communication Revenues (Million Eur)
Cloud
- Cloud Revenues (Million Eur)
E-Commerce
- E-Commerce Revenues (Million Eur)
- Of Which M-Commerce Revenues (Million Eur)
Online Gaming
- Online Gaming Revenues (Million Eur)
Population
