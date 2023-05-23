DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--
The "PC Gaming Hardware Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PC gaming hardware survey is conducted 2x a year. The focus is on buying and building high-end PC game systems
Key Highlights
- Ownership, both current future plans, and spending
- Brand perception and awareness
- DIY PC builds including GPU, cases, cooling systems, memory, motherboard, power supply unit, and storage
The results of the survey are available in a summary Excel report
There is also the option to subscribe to our full survey program which includes reports and full data results, or purchase a survey's full data results via Excel/CVS/SPSS.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2djkmk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005871/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/23/2023 11:05 AM/DISC: 05/23/2023 11:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005871/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.