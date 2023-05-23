DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--

The "PC Gaming Hardware Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PC gaming hardware survey is conducted 2x a year. The focus is on buying and building high-end PC game systems

Key Highlights

  • Ownership, both current future plans, and spending
  • Brand perception and awareness
  • DIY PC builds including GPU, cases, cooling systems, memory, motherboard, power supply unit, and storage

The results of the survey are available in a summary Excel report

There is also the option to subscribe to our full survey program which includes reports and full data results, or purchase a survey's full data results via Excel/CVS/SPSS.

