STONINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021--
Professor Sean Hannah, who is one of the faculty members of the Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™ (CBCF™), has been selected as one of the top scientific researchers in the world. In addition to his involvement with CBCF, Dr. Hannah is a distinguished chaired professor at the Wake Forest University School of Business, and an internationally renowned leadership trainer and consultant.
This distinction comes from an exhaustive study by PLOS Biology (a peer-reviewed journal) that determined the top scientists in the world across all of the sciences (business, humanities, social sciences, biology, engineering, etc.). The study analyzed the World’s nearly 8 million research scientists and rigorously assessed a scholar’s true impact on the broad scientific world through citations to their research.
Dr. Hannah is known foremost amongst his body of research for his groundbreaking studies on Neuro-leadership, which studies the neurological capacity of exemplary leaders, and identified six markers of developed brain capacity and functioning that distinguish great leaders.
Professor Hannah’s research is now being applied to fiduciary studies – to the identification of the specific behaviors that amplify and improve the decision-making process of fiduciaries.
"Most fiduciaries spend 90% of their time on tasks and 10% on leadership,” reports Hannah. “Start spending 50% of your time on leadership and you will notice a significant improvement in the quality of fiduciary outcomes."
Dr. Hannah also is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army with a distinguished 26 year career. For his final two tours he was the founding Director of the Center for the Army Profession and Ethic (CAPE), the Army-wide center for character-based leadership; and, the Director of Leadership and Management Programs at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
About the BCF™ Mark: The Board Certified Fiduciary™ (BCF™)is a professional mark awarded by the Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™, (CBCF™) that recognizes the knowledge, skills, work experience and special expertise of an exemplary fiduciary leader.
About the Center: The Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™ (CBCF™)is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) founded and funded by fiduciary advocates. The CBCF™ will be affiliating with a leading university to provide a graduate-level certificate in fiduciary leadership, stewardship, and governance. Over time, CBCF will develop the curricula for the first Master’s with a concentration in fiduciary responsibility. Learn more at www.c-bcf.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005158/en/
CONTACT: Dr. Sean Hannahsean@hannahleadership.com
Don Trone, BCF™don.trone@c-bcf.com860-333-3401
Kate McBride, AIFA®kmcbride@fiduciarypath.com732-241-4988
KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH FINANCE CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH UNIVERSITY OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE EDUCATION
SOURCE: Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/13/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/13/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005158/en