FEELM, part of leading atomization technology company SMOORE, showcased its new TOPOWER disposable vape battery solution during a major industry event in the Middle East.
The pioneering power technology is intended for markets that allow higher puff counts and has been designed to increase the endurance of single-use devices.
Compared with mainstream batteries, it offers 30% more capacity with the battery size remaining unchanged and can deliver over 6,000 puffs without needing to be recharged. TOPOWER also provides a ‘constant power output’, which reduces the loss of taste caused by voltage drop.
FEELM says the new innovation also boasts the ‘longest shelf life in the industry’, promising just 1% power attenuation over six months and 3% over a year – which the brand says is 1/10 th the level seen in traditional batteries.
Speaking on TOPOWER, Rex Zhang assistant president of FEELM said: “This is our new battery technology customized for higher puff disposable vape, with large puff vaping without charging, ultimate-low discharge, Ultimate-high energy density.” He added: “The end goal for our industry is to create a smoke-free future and unburden adults from the harms of deadly cigarettes – technology is going to play a leading role in achieving this.”
Rex Zhang, said the ‘no-charge’ element of TOPOWER was beneficial not just for brands, but for consumers as well. He said the battery solution ‘eradicates’ the need for additional charging cables, which eliminates the necessity for internal charging devices and consequently saves on production costs. He also said consumers would no longer need to worry about when and where they could next plug their disposable in, ‘reducing user anxieties’ and creating a ‘more convenient vaping experience’.
TOPOWER has been incorporated into two solutions – FEELM Max’s ceramic coil disposable solution and Power Alpha's mesh coil solution – to ease the ‘low battery anxiety’ of as many users as possible. FEELM Max and Power Alpha have already been extensively commercialized and have achieved considerable success in multiple countries. The commercial value added by the solutions and technology opens up a plethora of possibilities for brands.
This year’s World Vape Show in Dubai was undoubtedly the ‘perfect platform’ for FEELM to promote TOPOWER and the technology is a testament to FEELM’s unwavering determination to innovate and evolve.
About FEELM
As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world's leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.
About SMOORE
Founded in 2009, SMOORE is a global leader in atomization technology solutions, covering reduced-risk products, medical, pharmaceutical, and beauty atomization technologies. With inter-disciplinary atomization research and a diverse product portfolio, SMOORE is committed to becoming an advanced platform, aspired to make life better.
With continuous R&D investment and leading manufacturing capacity, SMOORE has 14 technology research centers worldwide and products are available in more than 50 countries and regions. SMOORE announced IPO in Hong Kong on July 10, 2020.
