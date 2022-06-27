PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
MPC22 Digital Commerce Event is pleased to announce and thank its sponsors, the world's leading FinTech brands, for covering a $50 discount towards registration fees.
"Digital commerce kept our economy running through the pandemic," said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Digital Commerce Event. "It's important for businesses to understand and participate in digital and mobile commerce, and the biggest brands in FinTech are discounting registration costs, enabling more attendees to join this year's event."
MPC22's featured sponsors include:
- U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States
- GoCart, a passwordless digital payment solution that enables fast and secure transactions between merchants and customers
- Heartland, one of the largest payment processors in the United States
- Intel, a leading semiconductor technology provider for point-of-sale payment systems
- Aliaswire, a leading provider of integrated payments technology solutions
- Galileo, an API-based payment processing platform and digital banking service provider
- Kount, an online fraud and consumer insights solution provider
- PAX Technology, one of the world's fastest-growing electronic payment solution providers
- MagTek, a leading provider of payments and identification technology
- Merchant Advisory Services, a B2B financial solution that partners with payment processors to send customer payments to companies’ bank accounts
- Aava Mobile, a world-leading market leader of POS professional tablets and omnichannel solutions
MPC22 also is supported by leading payments industry media partners, including:
- Aite-Novarica Group, an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, markets, and operations
- ChannelPro Network, a business and IT media company providing targeted business and technology information for IT decision makers and channel partners
- CoinPedia, a news hub for FinTech and cryptocurrency related topics
- CryptoNewsZ, an independent digital media platform covering a wide range of the latest global news on cryptocurrencies
- DevPro Journal, a trade publication focused on thought leadership for software developers
- Digital Transactions, a committed source for trends in the electronic exchange of value
- The Green Sheet, a complete news resource for payments, FinTech, and merchant services professionals
- Inside Telecom, a digital news platform specializing in technology and telecoms
- NextTech Communications, a technology-focused integrated communications agency
- People Behind Payments, a media outlet focused on bringing light to the untold successes in the payments industry
- XaaS Journal, a resource for IT solution providers building "as a service" businesses
- VAR Insights, a curated content source for value added resellers (VARs) in the IT channel
- Women’s Network in Electronic Transactions (Wnet), a nonprofit organization that celebrates women in the payments and FinTech industries
Thanks to our generous sponsors, attendee costs are being discounted by $50 when you apply a unique promo code provided by each of our sponsors upon check-out. To register, please visit https://mobilepaymentconference.com/register-now-2022/.
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC22
MPC22, which marks the 12 th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 22 to 24, 2022. This year’s theme, “The Currency of Change,” will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets and their impact on the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.
