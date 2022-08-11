DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--
The "Surgical Energy Instruments Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Surgical Energy Instruments Market Report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within General Surgery Devices therapeutic area.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Energy Instruments market for the year 2020 and beyond. Surgical Energy is used in numerous procedures spanning across multiple therapeutic areas and fields of expertise. With regards to General Surgery Devices, surgical energy is utilized whenever tissue needs to be cut, coagulated, or sealed with minimal blood loss.
The procedures include open surgery and laparoscopic surgeries and can be used in specific procedures covered under OB-GYN, urology, oncology, cardiovascular, etc. Surgery Energy instruments includes the basic, advanced, and alternative energy instruments.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).
Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system.
In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific reimbursement policies.
- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
- Currently marketed Surgical Energy Instruments and evolving competitive landscape
- Insightful review of the key industry trends.
- Annualized total Surgical Energy Instruments market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.
- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:
- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts' provide unique country specific insights on the market.
- SWOT analysis for Surgical Energy Instruments market.
- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided Surgical Energy Instruments market.
Companies Covered:
- Medtronic Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Olympus Corp
- Stryker Corp
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- ConMed Corp
- ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH
- KLS Martin LP
- RoundTable Healthcare Partners, LP
- AngioDynamics Inc
- Applied Medical Corporation
- Utah Me
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvjf9x
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005415/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/11/2022 07:53 AM/DISC: 08/11/2022 07:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005415/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.