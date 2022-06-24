DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2022--
The "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure Solutions, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The urban air mobility market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030
The market is driven by rising need for increased efficiency, human safety, and investment activities. However, the market's growth is limited by the inadequate reliability of UAM aircraft's during transportation and the inability to foresee the market growth.
The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the UAM supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at UAM vehicle research and development centres.
As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the UAM industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of UAM appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.
Based on range, the intercity segment is projected to lead during the forecast period
Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intercity segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to large number of platforms being used for intercity travel, and the cost of platform being significantly high compared to intracity platforms.
The infrastructure solutions segment is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030
The infrastructure solutions and platform segments are segmented based component in the urban air mobility market. From 2025 to 2030, the infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 58.7%. This increase is due to the increased use of UAM aircraft for intracity transport, which has increased the demand for infrastructure.
The highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 is the fixed wing segment
Because of fixed wing UAMs higher stability compared to rotary wing UAM, the fixed wing category is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 106.5% from 2025 to 2030. To carry passengers, the platform must be more stable in order to assure passenger safety, particularly for remotely piloted or completely autonomous aircraft is driving this segment.
North America is projected to have the highest share during the forecast period
The North American urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as US and Canada are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced UAM systems for commercial operations.
The growth in this region can be attributed to the relaxation of guidelines related to UAM by the concerned authorities in North American countries and increasing investments in the development of urban air mobility infrastructure by various key players to reduce the strain on the existing transportation system in the region.
Competitive landscape
Wisk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and Airbus A3 (US) are some of the key players operating in the urban air mobility market.
Premium Insights
- Need for Alternative Modes of Transport in Urban Areas Drives Market Growth
- Ridesharing Companies Are Projected to Dominate the Market from 2025 to 2030
- Avionics Segment is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030
- Urban Air Mobility Market in South Africa is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Alternative Modes of Transportation in Urban Mobility
- Need for Efficient Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery Modes
- Growing Need for Green Energy and Noise-Free Aircraft
- Improving Technologies in Batteries, Motors, and Power Electronics
- Smart City Initiatives
Restraints
- Limited Adoption Due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors
- Psychological Barriers Pertaining to Uam
Opportunities
- Intracity Transportation - Short-Term Opportunity
- Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Vehicles
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Environmental Concerns
Challenges
- Legal and Regulatory Barriers
- Designing and Implementing Required Ground Infrastructure
- Cybersecurity Concerns
Ranges and Scenarios
- Urban Air Mobility Market Ecosystem
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
End-users
- Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- R&D
- Component Manufacturing
- Oems
Case Study Analysis
- Innovative Machine Solutions for Complex Uam by Progressive Surface
- Joby Aerospace Completes All-Electric Flight with Electric Vertical Take-Off Air Taxi
- Eviation Offers Alice, a 9-Passenger Electric Propeller-Powered Airplane
FAA Certification
- Rules and Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Operation of Uavs in the US
- Rules and Guidelines by Civil Aviation Authority for Operation of Uavs in the UK
- Rules and Guidelines for Operation of Uavs in Other Countries
Industry Trends
Emerging Trends
- Blockchain
- Cloud Computing
- Automated Ground Control Stations
- Internet of Things
- Hydrogen Propulsion
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cybersecurity
- Industry 4.0
- Advanced Materials and Manufacturing
- 5G
- Gps-Denied Systems
Technology Analysis
- Compact Fly-By-Wire
- Sense & Avoid Systems
- Electric and Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems
- More Electric Aircraft
- Reduction in Propulsion Noise
Innovation & Patent Analysis
Impact of Megatrends
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Airbus
- Bell Textron Inc.
- Ehang
- Leonardo S.P.A
- Hyundai Motor Group Tech
- Lilium Gmbh
- Joby Aviation
- Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.
- Archer Aviation Inc.
- Volocopter Gmbh
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- Wisk Aero LLC
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Workhorse Group Inc
- Eve Air Mobility
- Opener
- Skyports
Other Players
- Amsl Aero
- Autoflight
- Jaunt Air Mobility LLC
- Kittyhawk
- Wingcopter
- Transcend Air Corporation
- Pipistrel
- Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.
- Moller International
- Electra Aero Inc.
- Neva Aerospace
- Bartini Aero
- Bye Aerospace
- Bellwether Industries Limited
