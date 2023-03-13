TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 13, 2023--
World View, a global leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, will participate in a panel discussion at SXSW 2023 in collaboration with several authorities in exploration and space travel that explores space tourism as a medium for purposeful travel to experience our planet more fully. The session, Exploring–and Experiencing–Earth via Space Tourism, will take place on Wednesday, March 15, at 4:00 p.m. CDT as part of the conference’s Travel & Leisure track.
Bringing together leaders at the forefront of space exploration and expedition travel, the panel invites attendees to learn about emerging capabilities in space tourism and the transformative power of the final frontier. The panelists will explore how this new mode of travel meets the needs of the modern traveler as they seek more immersive experiences that ultimately lead to a better vision for the future of our planet.
Panelists include:
- Kathryn Sullivan, PhD, Former NASA Astronaut, Member of President Biden’s Council Of Advisors On Science and Technology: Dr. Kathryn D. Sullivan is a former NASA astronaut, U.S. Navy officer, and crew member on three Space Shuttle missions. She was selected as one of six women among 35 astronaut candidates in NASA’s Astronaut Group 8 (1978) – the first group to include women. She became the first woman to be certified to wear a USAF pressure suit. During her first mission, STS-41-G, she performed the first extra-vehicular activity by an American woman. On her second, STS-31, she helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope. On the third, STS-45, she served as Payload Commander on the first Spacelab mission for NASA's Mission to Planet Earth. She served as a top administrator at NOAA and was recently appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
- Richard Garriott, President of The Explorers Club: Richard Garriott is an avid explorer, having traveled around the globe from the jungles of the Amazon to the South Pole, from orbiting Earth aboard the International Space Station as a citizen astronaut to Challenger Deep, the deepest point in our Oceans.
- Ryan M. Hartman, President & Chief Executive Officer of World View: Ryan M. Hartman is the president and chief executive officer of World View. Hartman joined World View as CEO in early 2019 and has since led World View to become a purpose-driven, global brand that continues to pioneer humanity’s exploration and understanding of the Earth from the stratosphere. Prior to World View, Hartman served as president and chief executive officer of Insitu (acquired by Boeing), a pioneer in the design, development and manufacturing of unmanned aircraft.
- (Moderator) Rachel Lyons, Executive Director of Space for Humanity: Rachel Lyons is the Executive Director of Space for Humanity (S4H), a non-profit organization which aims to use the spaceflight experience as a way to expand our perspective on Earth. Under her leadership, S4H sent the first woman from the African continent and first Mexican-born woman to space. S4H has received public support from the space industry's most prominent leaders, including Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, NASA astronauts and others. During her tenure, Lyons’ team has cultivated a highly engaged online community of millions across the globe.
“Commercial access to space offers an entirely new perspective of our planet and humanity; one with the power to catalyze a radically improved future,” said Hartman. “We are seeing rapidly growing interest not just in expeditionary travel but meaningful travel. A journey to the edge of space that departs from one of Earth’s natural wonders is the ultimate manifestation of this desire.”
About World View
World View is a leading global stratospheric exploration company, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. World View has a demonstrated record of accomplishments in the stratospheric ballooning industry, and is leading a new era of stratospheric exploration to take humanity’s understanding and appreciation of Earth to inspired new heights. With a sharper vision for a brighter future, World View exists to inspire, create and explore new perspectives for a radically improved future. Through its legacy remote sensing business and Stratollite® imaging, and exciting future capabilities with research and engineering missions and space tourism and exploration, World View is working to ensure its ultimate objective: honor the planet so that future generations will feel blessed to call it home. For more information, visit worldview. space.
About Leo Holdings Corp. II and Leo Holdings
Leo Holdings Corp. II (“Leo”), currently listed on the NYSE under the ticker LHC, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that seeks to invest in entrepreneurially driven growth companies that aim to disrupt existing industries or business models, as well businesses positioned to thrive in the evolving digital information age where changing consumer behavior creates the opportunity for outsized returns. Leo Holdings Corp. II is part of a special purpose acquisition company initiative, Leo Holdings. Leo Holdings was formed by the principals of Lion Capital, which is led by Founder and Managing Partner, Lyndon Lea. Leo Holdings’ management team has extensive experience owning and operating businesses on a global scale and has collaboratively worked together for over 20 years. For more information, visit https://leoholdings.com/.
