The "Global A2P SMS Messaging Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on A2P SMS Messaging market revenue at the global, regional, and company level.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall A2P SMS Messaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Company Profiles

  • Infobip
  • Sinch
  • Syniverse
  • Tyntec
  • Route Mobile
  • LANCK Telecom
  • Twilio
  • Orange
  • Comviva
  • BICS
  • Monty Mobile
  • Silverstreet
  • Telia Carrier
  • China Telecom
  • China Mobile
  • SMS Highway

Key Points Covered in the Report

  • Market Revenue of A2P SMS Messaging Market from 2017 to 2029.
  • Market Forecast for A2P SMS Messaging Market from 2021 to 2029.
  • Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.
  • Country Market share within region from 2017 to 2029.
  • Key Type and Application revenue and forecast.
  • Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.
  • Marker driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on A2P SMS Messaging Market.

Key Type of A2P SMS Messaging Market On-premises

  • Cloud

Key Application of A2P SMS Messaging Market BFSI

  • Hyperlocal Businesses Travel & Hospitality
  • Healthcare Retail & eCommerce
  • Others

