The "Acute Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global acute migraine drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global acute migraine drugs market to grow with a CAGR of about 7% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The study on the acute migraine drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on the acute migraine drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global acute migraine drugs market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global acute migraine drugs market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for quality drugs
- Rising incidence of migraine among people
Restraints
- Side effects of migraine drugs
- Stringent government rules and regulations
Opportunities
- The introduction of novel therapies in the treatment of migraine will act as an opportunity for the acute migraine drugs market.
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the acute migraine drugs market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the acute migraine drugs market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global acute migraine drugs market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Segments Covered
The global acute migraine drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug, application, and distribution channel.
The Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market by Drug
- Abortive Medicine
- Preventive Medicine
The Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market by Application
- Oral
- Injectable
- Nasal Sprays
The Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
- Hospital-based Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Allergan
- Impax Laboratories
- Glaxo Smith Kline plc
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Amgen
- Bayer
- AstraZeneca
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Zogenix
