The "Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, by Type, By Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Adoptive cell therapy (ACT) is a type of immunotherapy in which T cells (a type of immune cell) are given to a patient to help the body fight diseases, such as cancer. Types of adoptive cell therapy include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, T cell receptor (TCR) T cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), and natural killer (NK) cells.
Adoptive cell therapy involve use of immune cells that are grown in the lab in large numbers followed by administering them to the body to fight cancer. Sometimes, immune cells that naturally recognize melanoma are used, while other times they are modified to make them recognize and kill the melanoma cells. Adoptive cell therapy is also called T-cell transfer therapy, and cellular immunotherapy.
Key players operating in the global adoptive cell therapy market are focusing on adoption of growth strategies such as product launch, collaboration, and fundraise which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Type:
- CAR-T
- TCR-T
- NK
- TIL
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Application:
- Lymphoma
- Leukemia
- Others
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Treatment Centers
Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Novartis AG.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
- Transgene SA
- Cellectis
- ImmunityBio, Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Arcellx
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc.
- Biodesix, Inc
- Laurus Labs
