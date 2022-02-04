DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "Aerostat System Market, By Balloon Type, By Class, By Application, By Payload, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aerostat System is a low-level surface-to-air missile defense system that employs aerostat radar systems like radars. The Aerostat System has the following application surface-to-air missiles, aerial bombardment of ground targets, tracking enemy troop movements, weather atmospheric tracking, and military maneuvers.
The U.S. Army's Electro-optical Integration Function (EOIB), Joint Reconnaissance Anti-radiation Technology (JTRAM), and Electronic warfare technologies use the aerostat systems to track enemy troop positions. The EMR and JLENS systems use the same technologies to detect enemy troop locations. These systems use data supplied by the operators and data provided by the satellites to control the aircraft.
Market Dynamics
Increasing terror activities and international territorial tensions are expected to boost the global aerostat system market growth over the forecast period.
According to the Our World in Data, in 2017, around 26,445 people died from terrorism globally where 95% of deaths occurred in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. Such a large number of people dying due to terrorist activities have prompted the use of an aerostat system for efficient cross-border surveillance.
Moreover, enhanced ability to provide vital geospatial evidence is expected to accelerate growth of the global aerostat system market in the near future.
Companies Mentioned
- Aerostar International, Inc.,
- Raytheon Company
- ILC Dover LP
- Worldwide Aeros Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- TCOM L.P.
- Lindstrand Technologies, Ltd.
- RT Aerostat Systems, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- RosAeroSystems, International Ltd.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the aerostat system market, and provides market size (US$ 19,891.1 Million) and compound annual growth rate (15.0%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global aerostat system market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global aerostat system market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global aerostat system market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Aerostat System Market, By Balloon Type:
- Spheroidal
- Ellipsoidal
Global Aerostat System Market, By Class:
- Small class Aerostat
- Medium Class Aerostat
- Large Class Aerostat
Global Aerostat System Market, By Application:
- Military
- Homeland Security
- Commercial Applications
- Environmental Research
Global Aerostat System Market, By Payload:
- Communication Relays
- Electro-Optics
- Surveillance Radar
- Aerostat Navigation Systems
Global Aerostat System Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
