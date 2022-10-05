DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
The "AI-powered Storage Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software), Storage Medium (Hard Disk Drive, Solid State Drive), Storage System (Direct-attached Storage, Network-attached Storage), Storage Architecture, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest report on AI-powered Storage Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of AI-powered Storage with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.
Analysis of the global market with a special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes a detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.
Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.
The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for the last few years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
The report also covers qualitative analysis of the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.
Companies Mentioned
- Dell Technologies (US)
- Advanced Micro Devices (US)
- CISCO (US)
- HPE Company (US)
- IBM (US)
- Toshiba (Japan)
- Intel Corporation (US)
- Pure Storage (US)
- Hitachi (Japan)
- NVIDIA Corporation (US)
- Lenovo (China)
- Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
- Micron Technology (US)
- Western Digital (US)
- NetApp (US)
- Data direct Network (US)
- Seagate Technology (US)
- Flextronics International (Singapore)
- Fujitsu (Japan)
- Tintri Inc. (US)
AI-powered Storage Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
By Storage System
- Direct-attached Storage (DAS)
- Network-attached Storage (NAS)
- Storage Area Network (SAN)
By Storage Architecture
- File- and Object-Based Storage
- Object Storage
By Storage Medium
- Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
- Solid State Drive (SSD)
By End User
- Enterprises
- Government Bodies
- Cloud Service Providers
- Telecom Companies
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Middle East
- Africa
- South America
Reasons to purchase this AI-powered Storage Market Report:
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global AI-powered Storage Market over the next years.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and AI-powered Storage market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global AI-powered Storage market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global AI-powered Storage market.
- Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top AI-powered Storage market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.
