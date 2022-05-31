DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
The "Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive seat belt pretensioner market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.65 billion during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive seat belt pretensioner market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for SUVs, stringent government regulations pertaining to passenger safety, and increasing production and demand for passenger vehicles.
Companies Mentioned
- Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.
- Autoliv Inc.
- cnwzruihao.com
- General Motors Co.
- Goradia Industries
- Guangzhou Fuxin Auto Parts Co. Ltd.
- GWR
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd.
- ITW Automotive Products GmbH
- Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH
- PTseatbelt.com
- Special Devices Inc.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.
- TransDigm Group Inc.
- Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
The automotive seat belt pretensioner market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
The automotive seat belt pretensioner market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Passenger vehicles
- Commercial vehicles
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the increased adoption of low-cost, compact vehicles and commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive seat belt pretensioner market growth during the next few years. Also, compact vehicles and commercial vehicles, advancements in automotive seat belt technologies, and growing adoption of active safety systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.
By the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report on the automotive seat belt pretensioner market covers the following areas:
- Automotive seat belt pretensioner market sizing
- Automotive seat belt pretensioner market forecast
- Automotive seat belt pretensioner market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we9tjd
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005868/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING OTHER AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/31/2022 12:34 PM/DISC: 05/31/2022 12:34 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005868/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.