An automotive semiconductor is a special type of electronic component that is used to transmit electricity to numerous parts installed in vehicles. Automotive semiconductors are considered an important component to be used in modern vehicles as they help to control a wider range of components that offer advanced features in vehicles.
Moreover, the increased inclination toward electric vehicles along with semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles has created ample opportunities for the growth of the automotive semiconductor market across the globe.
The automotive semiconductor market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to introduction of advanced features such as telematics, infotainment as well as advanced driver assistance system in new vehicles.
The global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, propulsion type, application and region. Based on the component, the global market has been segmented into processor, analog IC, discrete power, sensor and memory. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on propulsion type, the global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into internal combustion engine and electric. Based on application, the global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into powertrain, safety, body electronics, chassis, telematics & infotainment and others. By region, the global market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
- This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive semiconductor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
- The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
- Rapid developments in the automotive industry
- Rise in demand for safety features in automobiles
- Intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI)
- Operational failures in extreme climatic conditions
- High initial cost & complex structure
- Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles
- Increase in technological advancement and innovation in ADAS
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Micron Technology
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- On Semiconductor Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ROHM Co., Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
