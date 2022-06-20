DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
The "Bacillus Coagulans Market, by Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global bacillus coagulans market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year.
Bacillus coagulans is a spore-forming bacterium, which is largely utilized for its probiotic nature. The bacterium on consumption is known to improve gut health and slow the onset of stomach and digestive disorders. The bacterium finds application in products such as bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages, functional food, and animal feed.
Bacillus coagulans, earlier known as lactobacillus sporogenes and generally termed as Lactic Acid Bacteria is a gram-positive, spore-forming bacterium used as a probiotic. Bacillus coagulans is non-pathogenic and beneficial for human consumption. It is used in various therapeutic treatments such as diarrhea, constipation, digestive problems, lactose intolerance, and immunity enhancement.
Bacillus coagulans market is witnessing a growing demand in the cosmetic industry, owing to the immense benefits offered in managing skin problems and acne. New formulations including bacillus coagulans are being launched by cosmetics providers for anti-aging effects.
Significant advancements in the probiotics industry is expected to drive growth of the global bacillus coagulans market. Increasing prevalence of obesity and non-communicable diseases are significant factors contributing to the market growth. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health and diseases in emerging economies of Asia Pacific has led to rising demand for healthcare products such as probiotics, supplements, and functional food. Moreover, industry spending on research & development of new probiotics products has led to the launch of various new products, which has opened up various new market avenues for manufacturers to target.
However, stringent government regulations for the approval of probiotics may hinder growth of the bacillus coagulans market. The efforts by companies to represent probiotics in different attractive formulations such as bars, yogurt, and chewing tablets are expected to attract the population towards probiotics and prebiotic products, thereby driving the growth of the global bacillus coagulans market.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global bacillus coagulans market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global bacillus coagulans market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, bacillus coagulans manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bacillus coagulans market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Bacillus Coagulans Market, By Application:
- Bakery Products
- Confectionary
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Functional Food
- Animal Feed
Global Bacillus Coagulans Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
Company Profiles
- Ganeden
- Sabinsa Corporation
- UAS Laboratories
- Sanzyme
- Mitsubishi Chemical Foods Corporation
- Mystical Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Aumgene Biosciences
- Unique Biotech Ltd.
- Nebraska Culture
- Syngem Biotech
