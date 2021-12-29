DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "The Biliary Atresia Treatment Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biliary atresia is a disease that affects infants. In this disease, the bile ducts are inflamed and blocked right after the birth. Bile is a digestive fluid that is produced and released by the liver.
It travels to the small intestine through the bile ducts, where it helps in digesting fats. As the bile ducts are blocked, bile remains in the liver, where it starts to destroy liver cells rapidly and cause cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver. Reason that causes the inflammation of the ducts is not known, but it may be due to infections, toxins, immune problems. The first sign or symptom of biliary atresia is jaundice. Other symptoms include dark brown urine, difficulty in gaining weight, pale colored stools, and enlarged spleen.
In maximum cases, biliary atresia manifests several weeks to months after birth, probably after inflammation and scarring of the extrahepatic (and occasionally intrahepatic) bile ducts. It is rarely present in premature infants or in neonates at birth (or is unrecognized in neonates). Biliary atresia needs treatment by liver specialists and surgeons. Babies with blocked bile ducts require a surgery, which is called the Kasai procedure. This allows bile to drain directly from the liver into the small intestine.
At the start of the surgery, the doctor will perform a cholangiogram to check if bile ducts are blocked. If they're not blocked, the baby won't require the procedure. Prophylactic antibiotics are often prescribed for a year postoperatively in order to prevent ascending cholangitis. Drugs that increase bile production (choleretic agents), consisting of ursodiol about are frequently used postoperatively. Nutritional therapy including supplemental fat-soluble vitamins is essential to ensure adequate intake to support growth. Even with optimal therapy, about 50% of babies develop cirrhosis and require liver transplantation.
Market Dynamics
The need to develop a safe and effective drug and the ongoing clinical trials for biliary atresia are expected to drive the global biliary atresia treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as of October 2021, pentoxifylline (PTX), a methylxanthine derivative, is under phase II of clinical trials. The trial's aim is to determine if PTX has sufficient biological activity against biliary atresia to warrant further study. PTX will be administered orally for 90 days as an adjunct to standard therapy, i.e., the Kasai procedure, if applicable.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global biliary atresia treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global biliary atresia treatment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global biliary atresia treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global biliary atresia treatment market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market, By Disease Type:
- Type I
- Type II
- Type III
Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market, By Treatment Type:
- Medications
- Bile Acids
- Antibiotics
- Corticosteroids
- Surgery
Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- AstraZeneca plc
- Company Highlights
- Products Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Alkem Labs
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6sbsn
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005324/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH SURGERY CONSUMER HEALTH BABY/MATERNITY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/29/2021 11:56 AM/DISC: 12/29/2021 11:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005324/en