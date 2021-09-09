DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021--
The "Global Building Analytics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building analytics is utilized to enhance the building infrastructure in terms of comfort, energy, and overall development. Generally, building analytics is used for advanced life cycle managed services which provide automated fault detection, diagnosis, and real-time monitoring for buildings.
Market Drivers
Continuous technological developments and innovations to enhance building analytics solutions is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global building analytics market growth. For instance, Many CPG companies have specialized teams to provide building analytics services or capabilities. These are helpful to enhance decision making in existing business processes. Furthermore, increase in adoption of building analytics across the globe will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in government initiatives and investments in technologies in construction services will propel the market growth during this forecast period.
Market Restraints
However, high cost of implementation is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global building analytics market growth. Also, lack of awareness about building analytics solution will hinder the market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Schneider Electric
- Johnson Controls
- IBM
- Honeywell International
- Siemens
- General Electric
- BuildingIQ
- CopperTree Analytics
- Delta Electronics
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Building Analytics Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Building Analytics Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Building Analytics Market, By Building Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Building Type
5.2 Global Building Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Building Type
5.3 Global Building Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Building Type
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Commercial
5.3.3 Industrial
6 Global Building Analytics Market, By Component
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Component
6.2 Global Building Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Component
6.3 Global Building Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Component
6.3.1 Software
6.3.2 Services
7 Global Building Analytics Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Deployment Type
7.2 Global Building Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Deployment Type
7.3 Global Building Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Deployment Type
7.3.1 On-Premise
7.3.2 Cloud
8 Global Building Analytics Market, By Application
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
8.2 Global Building Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Application
8.3 Global Building Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.3.1 Fault Detection & Monitoring
8.3.2 Energy Management
8.3.3 Security Management
8.3.4 Emergency Management
8.3.5 Parking Management
8.3.6 Operation Management
8.3.7 Network Management
8.3.8 Others
9 Global Building Analytics Market, By Region
9.1 Global Building Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Region
9.2 Global Building Analytics Market Share Analysis, By Region
9.3 Global Building Analytics Market Size and Forecast, By Region
10 North America Building Analytics Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
11 Europe Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
12 Asia Pacific Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
13 Latin America Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
14 Middle East Building Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Competition Dashboard
15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
15.3 Key Development Strategies
16 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y02bue
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005932/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE SOFTWARE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/09/2021 01:27 PM/DISC: 09/09/2021 01:27 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005932/en