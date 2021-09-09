DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021--
The "Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market by Type of Therapy Package Engineering Design Scale of Operation and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an elaborate study of the current scenario and future opportunity within the cell therapy packaging products and services market. In addition, the report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Given their ability to treat a wide range of clinical conditions, advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies, have revolutionized the delivery of healthcare. Presently, more than 30 cell-based therapy products have received marketing approvals across various geographies, while more than 1,000 therapeutic candidates are under clinical evaluation. Considering the lucrative investment opportunity within this domain, several investors are actively supporting ongoing/future product development programs in this upcoming field of pharmacological interventions. In fact, there has been a 240% increase in investment activity, in terms of capital amount invested, between 2019 and 2020.
However, the ultimate success of cell therapies is dependent on the safe and timely delivery of viable doses of therapeutic cells to the right patient. In this context, it is worth highlighting that drug product manufacturing, packaging and logistics operations involving cell therapies are both complex and challenging. Moreover, in order to ensure the stability of such products across the supply chain, specific temperature conditions (cryogenic, ambient or refrigerated) are required, in addition to specialized packaging material. Considering that most cell therapies are personalized, it is imperative that errors in labeling are avoided at all costs.
Given the need for costly and specialized equipment and the complexities associated with handling cell-based therapy products, innovators in the healthcare industry are likely to involve contract service providers for their drug product production, packaging and transportation requirements. Over time, regulators across the world, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), have established guidelines for the packaging, storage and transport of cell therapies. Since CMOs/CDMOs with the necessary capabilities to handle cell therapies are also likely to have established processes that comply with the current acceptable standards across different global regions, it is better for therapy developers to strategically partner with the aforementioned players instead of focusing on developing in-house capabilities.
Presently, close to 60 companies claim to be offering cell therapy packaging services and associated products. In fact, it is estimated that close to 30% of drug substance and drug product related operations of advanced therapy medicinal products are already outsourced to capable CMOs/CDMOs. Further, over the last few years, several service providers have also forged strategic alliances among themselves, in order to further expand existing capabilities and augment their respective service offerings. Given the rising trend of outsourcing in the healthcare industry, and the ongoing efforts of service providers to further improve their portfolios, we believe that the cell therapy packaging products and services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the next few years.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players offering cell therapy packaging services and products?
- What are the key considerations and challenges associated with cell therapy packaging?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?
- Which players are likely to partner with cell therapy packaging service and product providers?
- What factors are likely to influence the evolution of the cell therapy packaging service providers market?
- What are the likely future trends in cell therapy packaging services market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING PRODUCT PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
6. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING SERVICE AND PRODUCT PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES
7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS
10. CELL THERAPY DEVELOPERS AND MANUFACTURERS: CASE STUDY
11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
