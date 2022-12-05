Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Pete Duprat as Sr. Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Pete Duprat as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Early Phase. Duprat will lead business development and commercial activities for the CRO’s Early Phase business unit, consisting of its Bioanalytical Center of Excellence in Austin, Texas, and Clinical Pharmacology Unit in San Antonio, Texas.
Worldwide’s Early Phase business continues to grow with the industry to provide customers with first-in-human, clinical pharmacology, and small and large molecule bioanalysis expertise. The addition of Duprat further enhances the business’ customer-centric approach, driven by its recent Bioanalytical Center of Excellence investment and expansion of capacity and services to meet the demands of the rapidly growing large molecule market. In this role, Duprat will lead the commercial team to elevate customer needs aligned with Worldwide’s early phase capabilities, scientific heritage, and accessible technical expertise – attributes that enable efficient characterization of the pharmacological properties of small and large molecules in man; unmatched sample processing turnaround times for characterization of pharmacodynamic/pharmacokinetic relationships; and a reduced overall burden of data generation needed for customers to make informed decisions faster.
“Pete Duprat joins our Early Phase team at an exciting time of milestones and growth,” said Mike Mencer, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Early Phase. “Our recent investment in a state-of-the-art bioanalytical lab as well as our expansion in the large molecule space, positions us to offer optimal services and benefits to our customers. Our status as a midsize CRO enables us to provide more personalized attention to respond quickly and deliver tailored solutions. Pete’s role and experience make him the perfect fit to drive further success as we help our customers improve the lives of patients by bringing new drugs and treatments to market.”
“I’m excited to join Worldwide Clinical Trials at such a transformational time – in the industry as well as in the company’s history,” said Duprat. “I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to the Early Phase business as the team continues to meet and exceed the growing demand in the marketplace for our comprehensive suite of early phase services.”
Duprat offers more than 20 years of CRO and pharmaceutical sales experience. Prior to Worldwide, he served as Vice President, Business Development, Clinical Trials at NuvoAir, where he led the development of a global go-to-market strategy for the clinical trials business that achieved substantial growth in 2021. Before that, Duprat served as Vice President Business Development, Clinical Research, at Optum, as well as additional business development roles of increasing responsibility at PPD, ePharma Solutions, and Quorum Review.
About Worldwide Clinical Trials
Worldwide Clinical Trials is a global, midsize contract research organization (CRO) that provides top-performing bioanalytical and Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Founded in 1986 by physicians committed to advancing medical science, our full-service clinical experience ranges from early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase studies, post-approval, and real-world evidence. Major therapeutic areas of focus include cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare diseases. Operating in 60+ countries with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, and Asia, Worldwide is powered by its more than 3,000 employee experts.
